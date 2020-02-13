OMAHA, Neb. – Several states along the Missouri are at increased risk of flooding this spring because the ground remains moist and there is a significant amount of snow on the ground in the Dakotas, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The forecast exacerbated concern in areas of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri with dams that were still badly damaged by massive flooding last year and where residents and officials had already anticipated flooding.

“We are very concerned at this point,” said Jud Kneuvean, who oversees the emergency response at the US Army Corps of Engineers office in Kansas City.

The weather service said Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri, as well as eastern North Dakota and South Dakota were at an above-average flood risk this spring. The flood risk is almost normal in Montana and the western half of the Dakotas.

Even in places where the Corps has patched holes in dikes that were damaged in the floods last year, the level of protection may be lower than before, since the first repairs were not all made at the full regular height of the dikes.

According to official information, the repair of the dikes is expected to take two years.

The status of the dikes is very different. In Iowa and Nebraska, many of the major levees have been repaired, although some violations are still open. In Kansas and Missouri, much of the repair work has yet to start.

Part of the problem is that in some areas the water has remained so high that, until recently, officials were unable to estimate even part of the damage.

In Missouri’s hard-hit Holt County, where Tom Bullock is the emergency director, no repairs have been started on the dikes, which flooded approximately 38,445.17 hectares of mostly rural land last spring.

“We don’t look very good for spring,” said Bullock.

While most violations in Hamburg, Iowa have been resolved, some repairs are unlikely to be done before spring, said Mike Crecelius, Fremont County Emergency Manager.

“It is not a good view no matter how you look at it,” Crecelius said.

The Missouri is the longest river in North America that flows from West Montana through the Dakotas and touches Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas before crossing Missouri and ending in St. Louis in the Mississippi. The Corps of Engineers manages the river flow using six dams and reservoirs in Montana and the Dakotas.

Even if the spring weather is mild, flooding can occur in some places as the corps increases the release of upstream dams on the river to prevent the reservoirs from overflowing.

The Corps estimates that the runoff will reach 44.8 cubic kilometers (36.3 million acres) in 2020 – the ninth highest of 122 years – so significant water releases from the dams are likely to occur upstream. The highest drainage year was 2011 with 75.2 cubic kilometers, followed by 2019 with 75.1 cubic kilometers.

Much of the country’s lower-lying areas closest to the river are made up of arable land, so flooding often occurs first, limiting damage to homes and businesses.

Farmer Gene Walter noted that the private dikes that used to protect his farmland north of Council Bluffs, Iowa, remain wide open. Repairs will not be completed in time for the typical spring floods in March. So it could be a daily decision for Walter on which hectares to plant.

“You can’t even plan or make plans,” said Walter. “It’s kind of annoying.”