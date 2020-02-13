A 6-year-old girl in Florida was “traumatized” after being sent to a psychiatric facility from her elementary school, her mother said. Nadia Falk was reportedly “out of control,” but her mother says she has special needs and questions the state law that allowed the Jacksonville school to commit her to the facility.

According to a sheriff report, a social worker who responded to Nadia’s tantrum at Love Grove Elementary School said the girl was a “threat to herself and others,” “school property destruction,” and “assault on staff.”

She was removed from school and sent to a Behavioral Health Center for a Baker Act psychiatric exam that allows the authorities to impose such an assessment on anyone who is considered a danger to themselves or others.

Nadia’s mother, Martina Falk, said her daughter had an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and a mood disorder.

“I already placed my daughter at this school in August 2019 because I was told that she had specially trained staff to deal with children with special needs,” she said.

Martina, surrounded by her team of lawyers, said that the almost two-day mandatory stay in the psychiatric center away from her mother did more harm than help.

“She’s traumatized. She’s no longer herself. I don’t know what the long-term implications are,” she told CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez.

Duval County’s public schools informed CBS News that the decision to admit a student under the Baker Act was made by a third-party licensed psychiatrist. He said, “We have reviewed the school’s handling of this situation and found that both are compliant with the rights and best interests of this student and all other students in the school.”

However, critics ask if the Baker Act is overused, especially when it comes to schoolchildren,

In 2018, a 12-year-old boy with autism was brought to a facility in a police cruiser in Cocoa, Florida. It was the boy’s first day in middle school and during a breakdown he scratched himself and then made a suicide notice.

The boy’s mother, Staci Plonsky, said the school should have called her before enforcing the Baker Act.

“The behavioral plan described what to do if he made verbal threats,” she said. “You just had to follow the plan.”

According to a 2019 Baker Act Reporting Center report, the number of children involuntarily brought to a Florida psychiatric center has more than doubled to about 36,000 in the past 15 years.

“I firmly believe that the Baker Act is overused,” said legislator Jennifer Webb.

Webb’s bill to reform the nearly 50-year-old law is being discussed at the State House. It would require better education for school officials and clerks, and more uniform rules for when a parent should be informed that their child may be required.

“It should only be used as a last resort and Baker Acting 6 year olds just seem like an exaggeration to me,” she said.

Webb believes that funds provided to schools after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland in 2018 can be used to improve education.

Martina is now looking for another school for Nadia.