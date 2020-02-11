Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Manny Pacquiao Promotions may have talked about Mayweather vs. again. Pacquiao

Mayweather Sr. thinks McGregor and Pacquiao won’t beat his son in a possible rematch

The McGregor manager wants to know if Terrence Crawford is serious about MMA

Floyd Mayweather Sr. and MP Promotions advisor Sean Gibbons spoke to Floyd Mayweather Jr. rematch talks with Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

It has been a few months since Mayweather announced his long-awaited return. As expected, immediately a few major rematches arose, including one with Pacquiao and one with UFC star McGregor. Despite numerous reports about the possibility of the rematches mentioned, Mayweather has yet to confirm one of them.

However, the MP Promotions from Gibbons or Pacquiao recently shed light on the problem and stated that Mayweather has not ruled out further discussions with Pacquiao about a possible money-bearing competition.

Recent reports stating that Pacquiao was no longer interested in the aforementioned rematch has now been refused by Gibbons. The MP Promotions President has emphasized that he has recently been misquoted about his earlier comments about Mayweather.

“That was printed incorrectly,” Gibbons told World Boxing News exclusively.

Gibbons clarified that what he was told about Mayweather does not speak for the undefeated champion. Ultimately, it all comes down to what Mayweather really wants to do and encouraged reporters to “call Floyd.”

“What I said was,” Floyd said he’s coming back. Floyd said that I am retired ‘. But it’s up to Floyd, so people have to call Floyd, “Gibbons explained.

Mayweather versus Pacquiao was a huge blessing for casinos in Las Vegas. Photo: Reuters

Regarding a potential fight with former UFC champion McGregor, Gibbons has already stated that if “The Notorious” wants a real fight, he should just contact him.

Meanwhile, Mayweather Sr. recently commented on both Mayweather vs. Pacquiao and Mayweather vs. McGregor rematches. In an interview with Elie Seckbach from EsNews, Mayweather Sr. asked if McGregor now has a chance against his son. Elder Mayweather simply replied, “You already know”, which means that his son will defeat the UFC star again.

When asked about the possibility of a Mayweather rematch with Pacquiao and when the Filipino legend can finally beat his son, the legendary trainer simply replied “No”.

Aside from Pacquiao and Mayweather, McGregor is also paired with welterweight boxing Terrence Crawford. The McGregor manager, Audie Attar, finally spoke about the problem and said he “respects Crawford” because he wanted to fight McGregor. Although Attar likes the idea, he wants to know how seriously Crawford takes it over.

“I respect Terrence (Crawford) because he is willing to do that (MMA fight with McGregor). If he is really willing to do that, don’t just ask Bob Arum (who has already been). I think that’s great, “Attar said.

