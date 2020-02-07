Advertisement

The search for successive U20 grand slams picked up steam in Cork last night when reigning champions Ireland scored a bonus point for the Six Nations victory for the second time in a row.

Ireland had taken the lead from the second minute, failing to look back on Jack after two attempts by Flanker Mark Hernan and additional hits from game man Dan Kelly, Lewis Finlay and Andrew Smith, four goals and one penalty from Fly-Half Crowley sees Noel McNamara at home for the second consecutive game with a five-pack.

The head coach had made three changes to the team that had started the season in Cork with a 38:26 win over Scotland seven days earlier.

Two were enforced due to illness, both right-wing Ethan McIlroy and his Ulster roommate Hayden Hyde fell ill with mumps in quick succession.

Another Ulsterman, Ben Moxham, made his U20 debut on the wing, with Luis Faria of Leinster rising from the bench to replace Hyde in central defense.

The other change occurred at loosehead prop, where Marcus Hannan replaced Leinster colleague Charlie Ward, who fell on the bench.

But Ireland didn’t miss a beat and secured the bonus point at half-time.

It had been a perfect start for the home team when half of Jack Crowley’s opening game on the Welsh five-meter line and the guests who were beaten 17-7 in Italy’s Colwyn Bay last Friday came into contact. once again life difficult to find under pressure.

The attempt to free Daf Buckland from the Scrum Half was blocked by Flanker Hernan, who landed on the line after 75 seconds to put Ireland on the scoreboard.

Crowley added the rebuild and McNamara’s side was up and running.

A second attempt followed in the 18th minute and was again thanks to Irish pressure on the Welsh lineout. This time the home game disrupted the throw, drove Wales back and flipped the ball over on the test line.

Two phases later and Ireland had overrun its five points as the center Dan Kelly.

Ireland drove and carved their opponents in a broken game and Oran McNulty too, who with his full-back received a free kick from Sam Costelow, halfway out of Wales, and countered from the bottom of the right flank.

McNulty flanked halfway and went to flanker Sean O’Brien, who put the ball crisply on the crowded half of Lewis Finlay to run unhindered.

Crowley converted Ireland for the third time that night to 21: 0 in the 24th minute and converted a penalty seven minutes later. But when the short pass from Fly-Half to Brian Deeny went behind the castle after 37 minutes, Wales was still alive on this occasion.

Center Ossian Knott led the way, Costelow led the chase, and when he pushed the ball over the tryline, it was Knott who was the first to score the touchdown for the night’s first Welsh attempt.

Costelow’s conversion narrowed the gap a bit before Irish attack strengthened it again, this time from a driving short of half-time to get the bonus point, and Crowley made it 31-7 in the break.

McNamara had been dissatisfied with the way Ireland had switched off in Scotland in the second half of the game and had given them the chance to get their own trial bonus point, and his charges seemed to be making the same mistake a week later.

The concession to a Costelow penalty shoot-out was one thing, but there were signs of a comeback in Wales when the driver made a 49th-minute attempt and Joe McCarthy’s replacement lock as a double strike against the sin was lost to the Georgian referee.

It was an honor for the Irish defense that Wales did not prolong the 10-0 start in the second half during McCarthy’s absence and that the men in the green were more relaxed than they were after a full hour of play.

Another Welsh lineout failure brought Ireland back into the lead, and after concerted pressure, it was Captain David McCann who demonstrated creativity by shoving a pass from a tryline jerk into the left corner, where wing Andrew Smith was on hand to catch and touch down for the fifth try of the night.

Wales didn’t lie down and Knott added his second try of the night in the last 10 minutes, but Ireland’s emphatic early dominance for the second week in a row was enough to lead them to victory.

IRELAND U20: O McNulty; B. Moxham (C. Rankin, 79), D. Kelly, H. Hyde, A. Smith; J. Crowley (T. Corkery, 79), L. Finlay (B. Murphy, 76); M. Hannan (C. Ward, 54), T. Stewart (J. McKee, 67), T. Clarkson (H. Noonan, 79); T. Ahern, B. Deeny (J. McCarthy, 16-26 – HIA & h-t); S O’Brien, M Hernan (C Prendergast, 67), D McCann – Captain.

Yellow card: McCarthy 50-60

WALES U20: I Lloyd; D. John (B. Roderick, 53), O Knott, A. Owen, E. Rosser; S. Costelow (J. Thomas, 62), D. Buckland (E. Bevan, h-t); T. Bevacqua (C. Williams, 61), W. Griffiths (D. Booth, 53), B. Warren (H. O’Connor, 65); J Price (J Fender, h-t-45 HIA), B Carter (J Price 71-78 HIA); I Davies (G Bradley, 65), J Morgan – Captain, M Strong.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia).

