Walt Disney Imagineering site manager Kristina Dewberry was allowed to fly the Millennium Falcon with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Ant-Mans Paul Rudd on the Smugglers Run attraction in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland.

“It was incredible,” said Dewberry. “They were the pilots. I was a shooter. “

Dewberry is one of over 70 Disney actors featured in the new “One Day at Disney” documentaries about the Disney + streaming service and associated coffee table book. Her episode debuts on February 14.

Flying the fastest piece of garbage in the galaxy with the stars of “Avengers: Endgame” is just one of the advantages of Dewberry’s job. But reaching that moment in the cockpit was just as stressful as any dogfight in the Millennium Falcon.

Larson and Rudd had just ended up with other Avengers: Endgame stars when Dewberry got the call that Captain Marvel and Ant-Man wanted to visit Galaxy’s Edge and drive the Smugglers Run flight simulator. The still unfinished Star Wars land would not be open for nearly two months, and the 14-hectare site was still a busy construction zone with hundreds of workers.

“I took every piece of safety equipment I owned, from boots to long pants to everything we had,” said Dewberry during an interview in Disneyland. “We basically opened a store right in front of the entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

Dewberry and her team helped equip Larson and Rudd with boots, hard hats, goggles, and neon vests so they could travel the new country with Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“How in the world it happened that day, but it did,” said 45-year-old Anaheim-based Dewberry. “We made it.”

That sums up Dewberry’s work: It makes it possible. Whether construction logistics, worker security or site security.

Her job as an Imagineering site manager at Disneyland is to coordinate the thousands of general contractors who work on construction sites in the Anaheim theme park.

“I’m the boots-on-the-ground lady in the field,” said Dewberry.

Dewberry helps transform Imagineering’s blue sky dreams into real reality. Your top priority: Make sure every project in Disneyland and Disney California Adventure is safe for everyone – from construction workers to theme park visitors.

“It will definitely be great, but we have to do it to make it work,” Dewberry often says. “We can do all of these things, but keep in mind that we need to meet these requirements for security purposes so that everyone goes home safely at night.”

To turn building dust into pixie dust on every Disney project, three key components must be brought together: building furnishings, show elements and driving systems.

“They have these three different components, all of which are very important to their own rights, and you need to make sure that they all work together,” said Dewberry. “If you have a show but no ride, or if you have a show and ride but no facility, then nothing works. It is the trifecta of all these things together. It’s the cool part of my job helping these three parties communicate. “

Dewberry’s design background naturally makes her the closest thing to the Trifecta’s furnishing page, but she’s becoming more and more familiar with the show and driving elements.

“I’m more into plant engineering because that’s my background, but I also understand creativity,” said Dewberry. “My friend is an actor and director. My daughter is a singer-songwriter. I know this creative world very well. And I’m more and more involved in the world of driving. “

Dewberry has worked on everything from renovating the Disneyland Hotel to refurbishing the Pixar Pier, but her biggest Disney project to date has been Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

We were told: ‘Be the most innovative. Just really push all the limits, “Dewberry said of Galaxy’s Edge.” To do that, we had to involve people from all over the world, so I had to work with some really great talent to make this fascinating world possible. “

She is proud to be part of the gigantic Galaxy Edge project, which costs $ 1 billion.

“We worked hard for a long time,” said Dewberry. “As a Star Wars fan, I wanted it to be perfect.”

She watched a 14-acre mud hole become the spaceport on the outer edge of the Star Wars galaxy.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Dewberry. “As far as you can see, it’s dirt. Then suddenly we have these mountains and massive buildings in which we have these ridiculously advanced technology systems for these driving systems. “

Now Dewberry is working on four Disneyland renovation projects simultaneously: King Arthur Carrousel, Snow White Scary Adventures, Indiana Jones Adventure and Haunted Mansion. All of this is happening as a new theme land is emerging on the Disney California Adventure: Avengers Campus esplanade that will be launched this summer. If that’s not enough, Mickey Toontown in Disneyland is building another project to open in 2022: Mickey and Minnies Runaway Railway.

“There are a lot of balls in the air,” she said.

And imagineering always comes up with something new to expand the parks.

“When you look at Imagineering projects historically, the ideas sometimes start decades earlier than when the project is actually carried out,” said Dewberry.

Dewberry is a fan of the lifelong theme park and an avid roller coaster driver. She grew up in Cincinnati on the 7359-foot beast of Kings Island, the longest wooden roller coaster in the world.

“I think the technology that is needed to make these amazing things is very interesting,” said Dewberry.

During her stay in Cincinnati, she served as Chapter President of the National Association for Women in Construction. As a woman in the male-dominated construction industry, Dewberry has been given the opportunity to view projects from a different perspective.

“I definitely think it’s a different perspective,” she said. “Men and women tend to think differently. And it’s not just men and women. They are people of color. “

Diversity is an important reason why Dewberry is at Disney.

“We don’t do that very well in the rest of the construction industry,” said Dewberry of the diversity in their field. “We’re working on it. It’s definitely a goal. But it’s still a thing.”

Throughout her career, Dewberry worked with men on construction jobs that treated her like her daughter, asking her about a date, or believing a construction site wasn’t a place for a woman.

“Once you find out what category these people are in, you can pretty much figure out how to reach them and get to them,” said Dewberry. “You never do some of them. But many of them say, “Oh, that makes sense. There’s still a lot of room for growth in terms of diversity and inclusion.”

Dewberry hopes to inspire women and people with a lot of color in the construction industry.

“If you have the passion, you can definitely do it,” she said. “It’s not just for boys. Anyone with a little common sense can really learn and find out. “

Dewberry got her first tool belt when she was 10 years old. She learned carpentry and construction from her father, who taught her to build quality and stressed safety.

Dewberry often thinks of her father when she is at a Disney construction site: “How would my father deal with it?”

Working with her father as a child has helped Dewberry pursue a career in the construction industry.

“To be able to build something with my own hands that was there for a year or ten, or whatever, it was a really good feeling for me,” said Dewberry. “I would never be an office type. I would not be able to sit in an office for eight hours straight. I love being with different types of people. So the construction really made sense. “

