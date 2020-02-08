Advertisement

A storm is coming. The question is whether Ireland, Wales or just Storm Ciara will rattle through the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

According to the forecast, a 40-50 km long wind, which is classified as “strong” on the Beaufort scale, will hit the capital in the late afternoon. The game starts at 2:15 p.m.

Add the rain and conditions arise that could have a significant impact on how everything goes on in Ballsbridge.

“We implemented some scenarios during the week so that we could adapt,” said Scrum trainer John Fogarty.

“So we’ll see what the scenario looks like when we arrive. The team leader and Faz [Andy Farrell] will make some decisions about how we start the game and so on.

“But we had a good week and feel ready for Storm Ciara and Wales.”

How strong is a “strong” wind? Large branches sway. Exuberant umbrellas.

Not exactly a King Lear setting, but hardly the ideal situation for Rob Herring, whose job it will be to find his jumpers from the lineout.

“Yes, when the wind and rain come, it can be a bit difficult, but as I said after last week’s game, we have brilliant callers and they will choose the right options,” said the Ulster hooker.

“The boys are all great at their exercises and are still pretty confident that we can do our lineout work.”

Ireland didn’t do well on similarly unruly elements in Cardiff last year after Joe Schmidt decided to keep the stadium roof open.

A 25-7 loss was the result that day. No wonder Fogarty expressed hope that this final meeting could be spared the worst elements.

“I don’t think any of the teams want to see a storm falling victim to the occasion,” said the former Leinster hooker, known as “Nebel”.

We’ll see what comes tomorrow when we arrive and hope it’s not Storm Ciara. We’ll find out.

Fogarty has pledged that Ireland have a lot more to offer after last week’s 19:12 loss to Scotland. However, Six Nations rugby is so often about playing the percentages, especially when Mother Nature is upset.

However, the days when these games were played in murky piles and the wind was no longer as threatening in and around the Aviva as in the days when Ireland was the old and dilapidated Lansdowne Road are over.

For example, the surface will still be flawless today.

“You could take the grass off and play on it,” said Fogarty.

“It’s really compact. It’s a really good surface. You are doing an incredible job. So the stand will be good. Now you can slide and slide.

“It gets a bit slippery when it’s wet, but this surface is really good in terms of the scrum.”

However, the wider game may be less noticeable.

“This wide, big long passes, part of your kick game is disabled,” he said.

Time to close the hatches.

