For the first time, US restaurants are expected to make more money from food inside than they do inside. The food delivery industry has grown to $ 10 billion a year, not least because apps like DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and more have been ordered.

It took over two decades for the apparent success to start overnight, and the way most Americans get their food has changed.

The concept of online delivery dates back to 1999, when a website called Seamless-Web started delivering to law firms in New York. The better-known seamless finally merged with the delivery app giant Grubhub.

Grubhub, with around 2,700 employees and its eight-story headquarters in Chicago, also began modestly when founder Matt Maloney and his friends started grabbing paper menus from local restaurants.

He told CBS News’ Brook Silva-Braga how they would “create a whole new database of all the restaurants that no one had ever summarized before”. Finally, the first version of Grubhub.com went online in 2004, the same year as Facebook. It was limited to servicing part of Chicago.

The Grubhub prototype was not responsible for the delivery of food and left it to the restaurants.

“We were able to go to restaurants and say, ‘For every dollar of your food I sell, I’m going to keep 10 cents,'” said Maloney.

Until 2014, Grubhub was a listed company. Today it is valued at $ 4.5 billion.

The restaurants now voluntarily exceed the company’s 10% minimum limit and sometimes impose up to 30%. Maloney said the restaurants themselves “choose to raise this average price” to increase awareness on the website.

The obvious success of the industry left competitors with large investors behind. Uber Eats, Postmates, and DoorDash soon took off, with DoorDash topping Grubhub in 2019 and valued at over $ 12 billion.

For restaurant owners like Kathy Valera, who bought White Maize 2018 in Brooklyn, New York, these apps are a big help, despite the 20% they paid to Grubhub.

White Maize barely made any profits before Valera signed the restaurant.

Valera described that the investment quickly pays off. “It was $ 300 on the first day. It was $ 400 on the second day. It was $ 400 on the third day. Said, ‘Oh my god, oh, that’s amazing, you know.’

Today she said she sees $ 3,000 in profit from the app. “That’s why I’m in love with all the types of apps we have.”

In a way, the development of the delivery app industry has helped usher in a world where people are less likely to go to restaurants.

“The relationship between people and their local restaurant has changed and really changed since we started this business,” said Matt Maloney of Grubhub.

The relationship is likely to continue to evolve, possibly targeting “cloud kitchens” that don’t have showcases and are only for delivery – an idea supported by Uber founder Travis Kalanick.

