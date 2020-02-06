Advertisement

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Over 300,000 college students visited campuses with campus partners in 2019, according to a new governor’s office report.

The initiative “No student gets hungry” was launched in 2017. All SUNY and community colleges must set up food pantries to combat food insecurity in the student population.

Monroe Community College said that access to its pantry removes part of the stigma that is usually associated with pantries.

“It is not just a community college topic. It is general and also a private institution,” said John Delate, deputy vice president of the Studentenwerk respond to these needs wherever they are. “In this way, we give the students the chance to be successful in the classroom as well.”

MCC calls its Campus Food Pantry Initiative DWIGHT – Doing Good and Healthy Together.

DWIGHT is available to all students, lecturers and staff.

