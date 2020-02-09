Advertisement

Jack Convery dives into a London branch of the Italian eatery Coco di Mama to order an affordable lunch in the Karma app for sharing food on his smartphone.

The 27-year-old Amazon employee – with a view to bargaining and helping the environment – uses a mobile phone app that sells excess food from hundreds of British restaurants at discounted prices.

“Everything I can do to help the environment and also take care of the budget is beneficial, so yes, it’s a win-win,” Convery tells AFP after picking up his bag at the counter at Old Metro station Street.

“In the end it is much cheaper than going to (British supermarket) Tesco and buying a meal for it,” he adds, noting that he usually gets his daily dinner for about? Can buy 3.50 ($ 4.54, 4.10 euros) via the app.

Degradation of food waste is an important source of greenhouse gases – and according to industry estimates, as much as a third of all food is thrown away.

Users of apps such as Karma can collect food from restaurants at competitive prices, a scheme that benefits consumers, businesses and the environment, as food waste is an important source of greenhouse gas emissions. Photo: AFP / Isabel INFANTES

In the midst of a growing public protest about the climate emergency, consumers are switching to the environmental hazard of carbon dioxide and methane emissions.

British cafes and restaurants also embrace apps that generate some income from rescued foods that would otherwise be dumped.

However, some restaurants provide unsold food daily to homeless charities.

The Swedish start-up Karma was founded in 2016 in Stockholm and the app now helps 1.0 million users in Great Britain, France and the home market in Sweden. In the UK alone it offers 2,000 points of sale.

Users can choose from a number of eateries in their area that have leftover food Photo: AFP / Isabel INFANTES

Rival app Too Good To Go also offers affordable meals with a similar approach.

Meanwhile, the UK-based Olio enables its 1.7 million customers worldwide to give their own unused food products to other users for free by picking them up at home.

“We are not going to end the day with zero wastage, because we want to have some stock on our shelves at the end of every day” for customers who don’t use the apps, says Sara McCraight, head of branding at Coco di Mama .

“If we give to charity partners, that’s great. But with Karma we get some money back; (it) doesn’t cover the costs, but it helps.”

The meals offered are still good and by selling them through apps, restaurants can get at least some money back Photo: AFP / Isabel INFANTES

Joao Campari, food expert at WWF International environmentalists, states that apps are an ‘important’ way to prevent waste.

“With food loss and waste that causes at least eight percent of all emissions, it is vital that as many people as possible reduce their personal food waste,” Campari tells AFP.

“To do this, we need tools that are easy to use and that also help raise awareness of the extent of the problem.

“Most people have a mobile device, so apps are an obvious and important way to educate and enable action.”

Waste takes place throughout the entire food supply chain: on farms, during transport, in stores such as supermarkets.

“In fact, the best way to reduce food loss and waste emissions is to prevent food from being lost on the farm and in the supply chain before it reaches the end consumer,” Campari adds.

But in developed countries, most food wastage occurs in restaurants and private homes – at a time when an estimated 820 million people in the world don’t have enough to eat, according to the World Health Organization.

“We throw away a third of the food we produce every year,” said Tessa Clarke, co-founder of Olio.

“What that means is that about 10 percent of the annual greenhouse gas emissions come from food wastage. I want to point out to people that they are four to five times larger than the CO2 emissions of the global aviation industry.”

She adds: “I would like to say that our main competitor is the garbage can.”

Although these apps clearly benefit consumers and food retailers, experts say they are not addressing the core issue.

“These are good for raising awareness, but they are not solutions in themselves, because food surplus or food waste is still being produced,” said Professor Martin Caraher of the Center for Food Policy at City University London.

“With 10 billion meals a year that still end up in the trash, the UK has not closed the door to the problem of food waste.”

