Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema runs with the ball during the Barclays FA Women’s Super League game between Arsenal and Bristol City. (Kate McShane / Getty)

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema said an elite player would have to be gay so that football could ever accept homosexuality.

Miedema, who plays internationally for the Netherlands, is openly gay and has a relationship with Arsenal teammate Lisa Evans.

While there are several top-class players, only one footballer has been released for the men’s English professional league.

Justin Fashanu confirmed his sexuality in 1990, but struggled with the pressure of the tabloid and the reaction of the fans. He finally committed suicide in 1998.

When asked whether she believes that a prominent men’s player who is now coming out will help combat homophobia in football, Miedema told the press association: “Of course I like to think so.”

She added: “If someone came out and that player was fully respected, it would be easy for many other boys to come out from there. I think you should do what you want and let people do what they feel comfortable with. “

Arsenal’s elite player believes the focus should be on the fact that all players “share the same passion”.

She continued: “Right now I think we are too busy thinking about anyone but ourselves and I think we have to focus on ourselves.

“Why does the player change when he’s gay or not? Why does it change the player when he or she comes from Holland, Africa, Australia? We’re all the same, so why can’t we just accept who we are and who we are and continue from there?

“Just enjoy soccer and enjoy life, it’s that simple for me anyway … We are all the same. You all have the same passion, you all want to play football. “

In 2019, an anonymous Twitter user had 50,000 followers who claimed to be an English Premier League soccer player who was planning to become gay.

However, the Twitter account was later deleted after the user posted the message: “I thought I was strong enough. I’m not.”

Gareth Thomas, who was the first openly gay rugby professional, said he contacted the anonymous player to offer “support”.

Thomas said, “He’s a young boy who knew who he was but didn’t know where he belonged.”

