What the newspapers say

Manchester City think they are Lionel Messi’s First choice as a new club when the Argentinian leaves Barcelona at the end of the season, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 32-year-old has reportedly argued with Eric Abidal, Nou Camp’s sports director, and may be looking for another location to continue his famous career. The striker is close friends with Ferran Soriano, the managing director of City, and football director Txiki Begiristain. Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola knows the player well from his time together in Barcelona.

Manchester United and Chelsea kept an eye on the matter Jadon Sancho in January, however, had to run away due to a lack of funds. The Sun reports that at the end of the current Bundesliga season, in which he scored six goals for Borussia Dortmund, both clubs are interested in securing the 19-year-old’s signature. Wolfs Adama Traore (left) started his career at Barcelona (Nick) Potts / PA)

Wide forward contracts are expected to be in demand during the summer window, with wolves reportedly looking forward to great interest Adama Traore, The Daily Telegraph says that the 24-year-old Spaniard, who made Molineux shine after spells with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, is forecasting “record-breaking bids”. He started his career at Barcelona and LaLiga Clubs now want to bring him back.

The race for Moussa DembeleManchester United and Chelsea’s signature is in full swing. The French striker could leave Lyon in the summer, and Frank Lampard was given a war chest by Chelsea management to help secure the versatile 23-year-old striker. Old Trafford is also interested, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mirror reports that Abidal has hinted that Barcelona may be trying to sign Arsenals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in summer. The captain of the Gunners and Gabons was previously associated with a move to the Catalan side, and Abidal expressed interest in the newspaper’s quotes. He said of the 30-year-old striker: “It is good to bring this profile of a player who can be on the market and help you. We’ll see what will happen. “

Mikel Arteta 'is planning a major overhaul of the arsenal' with big stars at serious risk

Crystal Palace Renews Fedor Chalov Transfer to Keep Roy Hodgson in Club

Players to watch

Adrian: The Daily Mail reports that 33-year-old Spanish ex-club Real Betis is interested in the Liverpool custodian. Manchester City’s Leroy Sane has changed agents, frustrating plans to keep him north (Martin Rickett / PA).

Leroy Sane: The city’s plans to re-sign the 24-year-old German international have been delayed after the winger changed agents, the Telegraph said.

