What the newspapers say

The path seems to be opening up for Paul Pogba Leaving Manchester United, with The Sun’s coverage of the club, its asking price has dropped by £ 30 million. In June, the Frenchman said he wanted a “new challenge”, while dressing room sources recently said Pogba’s “head is not currently in the club”. His former team, Juventus and Real Madrid, are among the European teams that could now donate the £ 150 million required for the 26-year-old midfielder, who, according to the Daily Star, was excluded from United’s warm weather camp in Spain.

Adama Traore According to the Daily Mail, the wolves could fly to Barcelona at the end of the season. Wolves are preparing for a bidding war for the 24-year-old, who has been impressed since he signed with Molineux in August 2018. The email reports that after he went to Aston Villa in 2015, he was searched for again at the Nou camp.

The Liverpool Echo reports Everton are not considering getting Brazil ahead Everton Soares by Gremio. The 23-year-old had said Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti and Everton’s Brazilian striker RicharlisonThe 22-year-old had been in contact about a possible move from Brasileirao to the Premier League Club.

The echo also says Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi When he was on loan in Mainz, he couldn’t convince. Liverpool’s bosses said a decision about his future would soon be needed. The 22-year-old Nigerian is in the Bundesliga for the season, but has only six appearances, including one start.

Players to watch

David Brooks: Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is optimistic that the 22-year-old Welsh midfielder will soon return to the field after an ankle injury, according to the Bournemouth echo. PA)

Chris Smalling: United is ready to let the 30-year-old defender go, but wants “no less” than £ 15million, Team Talk reports.

