The actor-playwright-drag-performer Charles Busch has had the undead biblical title ladies since his breakthrough in the Limbo Lounge in 1984, a satirical battle to the death (or as an undead) in which the New York theater community found a cult) , The following followed him from the Limbo Lounge to the Provincetown Playhouse and other venues in Greenwich Village. Some even ventured north of 14th Street when he had his Broadway hit “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” and they are coming back now when his shows are on 59th Street or other West Side venues.

Meanwhile, Busch has remained true to his artistic roots in East Village and brought his passion for old Hollywood films and the larger-than-life actresses who played in them to life in hysterically funny pieces with a moving passage. Busch is an old-fashioned hyphen: he not only writes plays, he takes on the leading female role. On stage he often looks like the long lost child of Eve Arden and Joan Rivers – and Marlene Dietrich and Mae West … and probably seven more. He is a mutt and a chameleon with a love of simple humor and an acute aesthetic intelligence to provide first class entertainment.

Like his mentor and role model Charles Ludlam, who ran the late-size Ridiculous Theatrical Company from 1967 until his untimely death in 1987, Busch immersed himself in the humor of the camp and then created his plays. While Ludlam’s plays are rather anarchic, Busch’s are mostly personable, even nostalgic about these old films and their strong-willed heroines. They are a parody and homage.

From the left the cast of “The Confession of Lily Dare”, Kendal Sparks, Charles Busch, Christopher Borg, Nancy Anderson and Howard McGillin.

Carol Rosegg

Busch did not start becoming a playwright, but he always wrote. “Even when I was negligible and invisible at school,” he tells Newsweek, “I threw out full-length pieces at the age of 11. Oddly, I never thought I would have a career as an author. It was my obsession to be.” on stage.”

But the cast was different. “When I was at Northwestern University and saw that I was not occupied – that I was just too gay and too eccentric – I realized that I had to write roles for myself. If I wanted to make a career, I would go I had to do it myself. So I started my senior year in college and it felt right. So I just signed up for this course and never deviated from it. “

Busch says that he was inspired by Ludlam. Ludlam’s plays were talked about theater circles long before the chat rooms. He raised the eyebrows of people whose eyebrows usually held tight. “I’m from New York City and saw Charles Ludlam. And he impressed me so much. We seemed to have the same frame of reference, and he was a wonderful example of someone running his own course. And I saw.” through his example that you could have a career that creates roles for yourself and all the feeling of androgyny that I have never seen before.

“Not many people had seen men playing female characters, and since I knew I was androgynous in nature and best played a female character, Ludlam certainly inspired me to keep going.

“I am part of this tradition.”

Get fresh with a roll

Rarely, but occasionally he takes on roles written by other people. “Someone offers me something about once in a decade.” One of those things was the title role in a summer production of Aunt Mame by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. It toured and played in Ogunquit, Maine, and Sag Harbor, New York. Life was a feast for all of his fans. But it raised the issue of the men who played roles that were once played by the larger-than-life actress, the Rosalind Russells, Bette Davises, Deitrichs, etc.

“We live in a time of high-definition film and hyperrealism in the theater,” he notes with a hint of disappointment in his voice. “And women in everyday life are generally not so extravagant that they are not encouraged. It is discouraging.”

This is a complex problem for Busch. “It is difficult nowadays. The chat rooms keep discussing who should play Mame. That seems to be a big problem for so many people. In the past 30 years women have not been encouraged to be extravagant and certainly the most Tradition of the elegant crazy cap has somehow disappeared. “

For now, Busch is content with playing his own pieces, and right now that’s Lily Dare’s confession.

The piece was born out of an urge to age in a role. “There is a fantasy element. With Lily Dare, I wanted to play a role in which I would grow old and play a woman in different stages of her life, starting from girlhood to … old … harridan. (Lily Dare) I want to play Barbara Stanwyck in a mother love drama. “

inventory

As soon as he did, Busch did what he always did: “I’m honestly writing a list of actors that I like to be with and I’m trying to fit them into the scenario. I’ve always been like that. I have I always had my corporation, someone asked me if I ever went to the rehearsal because I didn’t like one of the actors, and I thought about it and said, “No, because I wrote the play for the people I have time for wanted to spend with. ‘”

This is actually a common practice in the theater. It is one that Busch shares with Ludlam, who also had a company of actors that he knew and understood what he was going to do. Even Ludlam’s neighbor Greenwich Village, the Circle Repertory Theater, did the same with great success. It actually goes back at least to the Shakespeare and Elizabethans. And given these track records, it is likely to deliver the best results.

“The most important thing,” Busch notes, “is that you know talented people. That is the mistake some people make. You have to surround yourself with some talented people. And I do.”

From left Jennifer Van Dyck, Christopher Borg and Charles Busch in “Lily Dare”.

Carol Rosegg

The hilarious and talented Julie Halston, who was last seen on Broadway in Tootsie, was an early member of his company. In Lily Dare, Busch is accompanied by Jennifer Van Dyck.

“It’s a pleasure to work with people like Jennifer Van Dyck. I did it – God, time flies so quickly: I’ve known her for 11 years and we’ve done 11 productions of 5 pieces.”

All of Busch’s pieces are strictly scripted: “No improv, baby. There never was. I write every word from day one of the rehearsal. We make small adjustments and cuts.” And as so often, actors influence the playwright.

“In Lily Dare, I wrote this part for Nancy Anderson. I was beginning to realize that there were moments when the character didn’t look too bright. And the more I got to know Nancy and worked with her, the smarter she became.”

Then things changed a bit for Nancy’s character.

“I really didn’t like the elements in the character to look silly. And so I started cutting them out. In these 1930s films, Joan Blondell – the smart buddy – is a wise person. They’re not stupid Women You are street-minded and common sense. I tailored the role for Nancy, and I made it truer for the film genre. “

Busch can always make a scene laugh, but many of them – and the laughs in his shows are great – it’s just as important that a show at a certain level touches the audience. Nothing saccharine, of course, and certainly nothing striking or polite.

“I was curious to see if it was possible in cynical modernism to have a lot of fun with a pre-code tear film,” he says. “Could an audience be moved by it today? And I’m very proud of that. It seems like people were really strangely moved at the end of the play.

“There are certain starting situations in which people are moved if you play honestly.

“We all had mothers. We were all children and have complex relationships. Even within the genre parody, you can experience moments with real feelings.”

Nancy Anderson and Charles Busch share a mother-daughter moment in “Lily Dare”.

Carol Rosegg

This is what separates Busch and others in the ridiculous tradition like Ludlam and Kenneth Bernard. “Someone else could have taken the same topic and done it strictly at camp level – with all the dramatic moments that were underlined and faked – and people could thoroughly enjoy it, I think. But that’s not what I do. I always enjoyed it. ” Kind of enjoyed a sound roller coaster ride.

“Just because something pays homage to a film genre doesn’t mean it can’t really move and touch.”

He points to the classic comedy Some Like It Hot, which “is such a brilliant comedy, but Marilyn Monroe anchors it with this vulnerable peace of mind that permeates the forest and moves a lot.”

Review of the situation

The results cannot really be disputed. Even though Busch can always rely on him to satisfy his base, he thinks of the reviews, which were consistently positive for Lily Dare.

“It’s been five years since I reviewed a play, so I’m very relieved. I don’t know if I’m afraid of weapons or what, but I did a number of plays in the East Village that I deliberately never allowed critics to do in. We all had a very good time. In this case I had to let them in (the critics) and it was very nerve-wracking but we seem to have emerged unscathed. “

But reviews that drop words like “delicious” and “irresistible” make his playwright’s heart beat faster.

His only big fear is that critics come together and do a think piece. “They’re always in trouble when they do a thing,” he says with a laugh. “A memorial is always about how I remember the past.”

There is no danger here. For now, anyone with a penchant for tear film and an old-fashioned East Village camp or a ridiculous classic theater should try to get Lily Dare’s creed at the Cherry Lane Theater for as long as they can. It’s not a spoil to say Lily is in a pickle, a pickle that only a fun seller with a hot dog concession can love, but you’ll eat it.

