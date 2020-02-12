Advertisement

For every tweet Donald Trump published about Medicaid, Medicare, or social security during his time in the Oval Office, the president sent almost 150 posts insulting Democrats, according to a newsweek analysis.

Since taking office on January 20, 2017, Trump has published 2,089 tweets or retweets with the word “Democrat”, “Democrats” or “Dems”. This emerges from an analysis of Trump’s social media posts.

“It’s not Iowa’s fault, it’s the Do Nothing Democrats’ fault. As long as I’m president, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition,” the president wrote on February 4, continuing to sing “fairness,” if they host the most unfair witch hunt in the history of the US Congress, “he tweeted in January.” The Dems are cheating America! “

Advertisement

In comparison, Trump wrote “Medicare”, “Medicaid” or “Social Security” in just 14 tweets, almost 150 times less than he writes about Democrats.

“Open registration starts today with cheaper Medicare Advantage plans that our great seniors love so much,” he tweeted on October 15, 2018. “Mad Bernie and his congressional demos will prohibit those plans. Disaster!”

United States President Donald Trump approaches Marine One on the South Lawn before leaving the White House on February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong / Getty

In some of his few social security, Medicare, or Medicaid cases, the president also campaigned for Democrats. “We will not touch your social security or Medicare in the 2021 budget. Only the Democrats will destroy them by destroying our country’s largest economy ever!” He tweeted on Saturday after sharing in 2017: “Democrats deliberately misrepresented Medicaid under the new Senate bill – in fact it is increasing.”

In April of last year Trump wrote: “Everyone agrees that ObamaCare doesn’t work. Premiums and deductibles are far too high – Really bad HealthCare! Even the Dems want to replace it, but with Medicare for everyone, which would lead to 180 Millions of Americans lose their lives beloved private health insurance. “

This analysis follows after The American Independent, a nonprofit that funds liberal investigative journalism, released its numbers on Tuesday. The author Dan Desai Martin found about 100 tweets or retweets with the word “Democrats” for everyone about Medicare, Medicaid, or Social Security. Their analysis showed that the president shared 13 tweets with these words, one less than our number.

The American Independent reported that Trump has tweeted 1317 times about “Democrats” since he entered the White House. Newsweek’s analysis, which showed 2,089, included “Dems” and “Democrat” in addition to “Democrats”.

Trump has been criticized for using Twitter throughout his presidency. However, the White House has praised the use of Trump’s Twitter, pointing out that Trump is the most accessible president in American history. Supporters have used this access to justify the end of the press conferences. In January, Trump 2020 campaign leader Brad Parscale ridiculed those who wanted to hold press conferences at the White House.

“Really? You hear from our government on Twitter every few minutes. The only thing that happened in these press briefings was reporters who stood out for their ratings and fame. Make yourself clear,” he tweeted.

“Really?” You hear from our government on Twitter every few minutes. The only thing that happened in these press conferences were reporters who stood out for their ratings and fame. Overcome yourself https://t.co/o3Wj3Jqnid

– Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 12, 2020

Press officer Stephanie Grisham repeated Parscale’s words in a statement to Axios.

“This is a finest groupthink. The press has unprecedented access to President Trump, but they’re still complaining because they can’t be on TV. They’re not looking for information, they’re looking for a moment … history.” I will look back on this presidency with praise – until then I am satisfied with my work, “said Grisham.

Advertisement