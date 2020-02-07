Advertisement

Inspired by the true story of Isaac Wright Jr., ABC’s new series For Life is a fictional legal and family drama following the life of lawyer, prisoner and father Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock).

Following the story of Wright, Aaron becomes a lawyer while he is still locked up and begins to defend his fellow prisoners while also trying to overthrow his own life sentence for a crime he did not commit. Driven by the desire to rejoin his family and reclaim his life, the show will follow his many struggles and obstacles.

One of those obstacles is coincidentally series producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power), who will play tough fellow prisoner Cassius. We caught up with the rapper, actor and producer at the end of last year, where he opened the fascinating story behind the series. He has also seen a preview of what to do with his character and much more.

What should viewers know about the story of Isaac Wright Jr.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson: Well, I think people should know that he has come through extreme adversity. Imagine what it would be like to be sentenced to 70 years plus life for something that you didn’t actually do? And many people, it would break them before they were able to pull themselves together mentally to try to help themselves.

The percentage of people appealing is perhaps 4 percent. So for you to think that you are really going to appeal after having 70 years plus life, it is a bit crazy. Imagine the process after seeing your loved ones and telling them that you think you’ve found a way to help yourself, and they look at you like, “OK, he could go crazy.”

It is such a small chance that you would assume that you would not leave under those circumstances … It would be a whole new process in which you will be in a good mood to work on it again. Every visit would be an emotional setback that slowed your progress towards reaching that point.

And what is so important to you about a show like this that shows the prison system of our country?

I think it is even more powerful that it is displayed on network television, because the connection to the true story allows people to follow the process more intensively. It’s just like Run-DMC, you don’t have to curse, but it feels like you’re cursing, because they know how true the story is, they know it comes from a real place, that they immerse themselves in it.

And I’m trying to fight to limit how many episodes we produce per season, because it feels like it’s on a premium network. Next year they will probably say, “We want 18 or 22,” and I’ll try and kick and scream to keep it as low as possible.

Do you have a number in mind? What is the sweet spot for the number of episodes?

Well, we now have 13. I don’t mind 13. They want more. We will most likely have more episodes per season, but I don’t mind keeping it where it is. We do 10 episodes per season in premium cable (for its other Starz series, Power and the spin-offs) and they will adapt to it.

You were inspired by the story of Wright Jr. when you met him. Were you involved in this series from the start?

From the beginning, yes. I met Isaac through a friend. Actually (boxer Floyd Mayweather) is a bit responsible for this. He pulled us out to work together in the promotional business … and since I was a licensed promoter in Nevada, I wouldn’t attend the BX Fight Club competitions because it was a dark show. Because they go to those backyard fights, it’s amateur fighting at the time, so you can’t support those things, and because I had the license, I wouldn’t go. So what they did was they hired Isaac (Wright Jr.) to find a way they could legalize it so I could participate. That’s how I and Isaac met and when he told me his story, I thought, “Hey, I’m going to do something with that.”

In addition to serving as an executive producer, you also play Cassius Dawkins in this show. What can you tell us about him and what role he will play in Aaron’s story?

He is institutionalized and when you look at someone who was locked up at 16 or 17 years and then locked up for much of the time, you can probably only remember that (from the time you were eight), so you start more to remember that you were locked up than when you were in the free world, and there is a point that they don’t really care about reaching the free world. As long as they are in a position where they are comfortable and comfortable in the system, they are fine. And it becomes a problem for everyone because he does not like going home.

On your social media you have revealed that you have won 15 pounds for this role. What other things did you do to prepare for this character?

Well, I had to go get my teeth (he smiles, show off gold-plated teeth). But I had to look at the temperament of the people I knew who spent more time than they had to lock up. Like, “you had two to four (years) but you did seven. Why?” And it’s because of who they were in, their reputation in prison. They stopped thinking about the outside and started thinking about (their life inside). And many of the people who come in when they are new adapt. And then they go around early and put those people under their wings so they have a small army.

And Cassius enters the show mid-season, how would you say the tone of the prison changes when he arrives?

Oh, it’s different immediately. The director comes and she wants to talk to me immediately as soon as we come in. The Cassius character recognizes Aaron on the bus, but he doesn’t say hello because he doesn’t care who he is.

(It is) determined that he is someone, because the director stops doing what she did to ensure that she has communication with him immediately before the poison gets into the pool of people out there. She has already communicated with several guards. The last place he was and the place before it, and he developed a reputation with them as the kind of person that even if you can control it, it will get out of hand.

So you want to provoke?

Exactly, it’s just his temperament. So there is always something going on because he is there.

For life, Series Premiere, Tuesday 11 February, 10/9 c, ABC

