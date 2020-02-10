Advertisement

Review

ABC / Giovanni Rufino

Advertisement

Rooting for the underdog is a cherished TV tradition, but in the deeply compelling legal drama, For Life, about a prison lawyer working on the freedom of his own and other prisoners, the hero looks more like a pit bull.

“Sit down? Know my place, do you mean that?” Aaron Wallace (a powerful Nicholas Pinnock) snarls at a judge trying to control his outbursts during his very first trial. At this point the viewer is already empathizing with Wallace’s anger and frustration.

Nine years in a life sentence for false accusations that have cost him a living and a family, he has a law degree, but is confronted with considerable obstacles due to a broken, corrupt legal system.

Even the progressive director of the prison (Game of Thrones“Indira Varma) will only encourage him so far. She urges Wallace to play the long match and establish his credibility in court before he records the DA he blames for his imprisonment.

But Wallace is not willing to wait his time, and For life gets dramatic urgency from Pinnock’s powerful portrayal of an impatient man who is not above the rules when the odds are stacked so heavily against him.

“I have a way to fight back, and you can be damn sure I will,” he tells us in his opening voice. Damn it if you don’t believe him.

For life, Series Premiere, Tuesday 11 February 10 / 9c, ABC

Advertisement