ABC’s newest drama, For Life, takes everything you know about legal dramas and turns it inside out. Instead of following lawyers sticking it out in court, it is about a wrongly convicted man who works as a lawyer in prison, both to plead for himself and to help his fellow prisoners. The kicker? For Life is based on a true story.

Although it is a fictional retelling, the show is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., who is an executive producer in addition to 50 Cent. According to the Justia legal site, Wright was indicted in 1989 for leading a cocaine trade ring. Although he maintained his innocence, he told Esquire that he “knew early” that he would go to jail and that “there was nothing that nobody could do to help him”. He was convicted in 1991.

In prison, Wright decided to take matters into his own hands and to teach himself about the legal field. He used his knowledge to work on his own business and to help his fellow prisoners; per Deadline he helped 20 people drop their charges.

In 1996, Wright was also able to successfully plead himself. After the New Jersey prosecutor Nicholas Bissell was convicted earlier that year of allegations including embezzlement and abuse of power, the New York Times reported that Wright and his lawyer could prove that Wright’s belief “was partly based on an illegal seizure of cocaine by Mr. Bissell’s detective team and based on injured testimony from three fellow suspects who had received leniency from Mr. Bissell. “The judge ordered a new trial, but the new public prosecutor postponed it” indefinitely “and Wright was released.

Wright then graduated from college and law and finally passed the bar in 2017 (he originally graduated in 2008, but was investigated for nine years by the character committee of the New Jersey Bar). Wright told Esquire that he now works as a family doctor specializing in criminal law for the New Jersey law firm Hunt, Hamlin, and Ridley. Making the show, he said on a panel of the Television Critics Association, was “therapeutic” for him.

“I spent so much time fighting (for my freedom) that I didn’t really consider what I was going through until all those years later,” Wright said, according to IndieWire. “(Working on For Life) made me think about the pain I was experiencing at the time.”

Despite the painful ordeal, Wright has a positive outlook today. “I became the system in a way that triumphed,” he said. “I was a victim of the system and eventually became a better part of the system.”

