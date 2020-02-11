Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors in the B-city. He has given back-to-back hit films like Pyar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pati Patni Woh. The actor is currently busy promoting his next one, Love Aaj Kal. Under the direction of Imtiaz Ali, Kartik plays two characters, Veer and Raghu, in different time zones in the romantic drama.

Kartik said in a recent interview about his experience with the film: “It was a life-changing experience working with Imtiaz Sir. It is not a comedy film, it is an intense romantic film. It was a complete hardcore love story for me like a litmus test. “

When he talked about his preparation for his part in the film, he said: “I worked very hard for it. This is the first time I am leaving my comfort zone. I think this film is very challenging for me, but Imtiaz, mine Mr.” It is easy for me to represent the characters. I had to work on my two characters. I had to work on body language because Veer’s character is a little strange. I learned a lot in this process. “Love Aaj Kal will be released in cinemas on Valentine’s Day. Sara Ali Khan and Aarushi Sharma will star in the film.

