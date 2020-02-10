Advertisement

Members of the British Royal Family must a. Follow

bunch of weird rules that most of us ordinary people hardly understand. In front of

for example, women should never cross their legs and must always hold

their tea cups in a certain way. Certain words – such as “pregnant” and “resigning”

– are forbidden in the presence of the queen.

Some lines seem random, while others are strange

but specific purposes that royal fans may not even realize. That is exactly it

advocates the rule that Queen Elizabeth never wears her seat belt. It is all for

security reasons.

Queen Elizabeth | Tim Graham photo library via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth is still

driving her car at the age of 93

Prince Philip gave it recently

raise his driver’s license after he was caught in a minor

accident while driving. But unlike her 98-year-old husband, the queen still

sometimes enjoys sitting behind the wheel. She was spotted in January 2020

driving her car at Sandringham Estate.

The photos showed the frost behind it

the wheel looks very satisfied. But one thing fans pointed out was how she did

Majesty did not wear her seat belt. Was it safe for her to drive without it?

a?

The queen skips one

safety belt for safety

Queen Elizabeth | Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Although it seems dangerous to drive around without a seat belt, Queen Elizabeth is more concerned with a quick escape than with a car accident. That is why she never wears a seat belt while in the car.

Royal security expert Simon Morgan

explained

to Hello magazine that nobody in the royal family is wearing seatbelts in case

they have to get out of the car quickly. That is why you will never see her wearing it

rear seat belt in cars with driver.

This rule is why royals don’t close

their own car doors too

A few months ago, Prince Harry

made headlines for closing his own car door while attending the Invictus Games.

Fans thought it was stupid that everyone made a big deal about such a small one

event, but royal experts insist that there is a good reason for this protocol.

Royals are asked not to close car doors at events in case an emergency occurs. Because the doors are usually locked behind them, they cannot get into the vehicle quickly and safely. This puts extra pressure on their security details and can mean the difference between being injured and escaping.

It is similar to the protocol for royals who do not wear a seat belt while traveling in the car.

The royals follow the

the same rules as ordinary people

Queen Elizabeth | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool / Getty Images

It is just one of many

differences between the British royal family and the rest of the world. Another

interesting fact is that Queen Elizabeth does not need a driver’s license

to get behind the wheel, nor does she need it

a passport to travel.

Although her husband is the

Duke of Edinburgh gave up his driving rights, the queen is still happy

to ride occasionally when the mood hits her. Just don’t expect her to get stuck

before she embarks on her next adventure.

It’s good to be a queen!

