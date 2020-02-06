Advertisement

For Valentine’s Day this year, Domino’s Australia unveiled a $ 9,000 engagement ring for “a happy pizza lover”.

The shared post reads, “Does anyone have a” pizza “in your heart? We are giving a happy pizza lover the chance to ask the question with this diamond pizza slice engagement ring!”

The lavish ring, on which there is a piece of pizza made of cheese and pepperoni rubies, was designed by Domino’s and is expected to be put on a woman’s finger on Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement

The expensive disc has a total diamond weight of more than one carat, which for most customers who want to raise the question, is probably far outside the price range.

Does anyone have a “pizza” in your heart? We give a happy pizza lover the chance to ask the question with this diamond pizza disc engagement ring! https://t.co/QmHvP84I8I #pizza #engagementring pic.twitter.com/tG4G5DdwNc

– Dominos Australia (@Dominos_AU), February 3, 2020

To have a chance to win the slice of their lives, applicants must submit a 30-second video explaining how they would include a domino pizza in their romantic engagement, dailymail.co.uk reported.

Submissions will be completed on February 12th and the winner will be announced secretly to avoid spoiling the surprise for their significant other.

The tweet soon went viral, resulting in some funny jokes, memes, and good sarcasm on Twitter.

One user wrote: “I hope I win that I am really 9 years together. I can’t afford a ring. That would really help and make things special because we like pizza and eat like fat pigs together.”

Another wrote: “I would like to point out that this disc does not contain pineapples.”

A pizza lover wrote: “I want this! I am married to pizza. “

A tweeple said, “Um, no, I’d rather have the money, which is the ugliest ring ever! And I love Diamonds, Ruby’s, but no. It’s crazy.”

Advertisement