Advertisement

If you’ve ever ridden in Toronto, you know that cycling in urban areas can be daunting.

Part of the problem is the lack of communication between cyclists and drivers. For this reason, Ford’s European division had a unique idea: the emoji jacket. It’s essentially just a jacket, but with a row of LEDs on the back that can light up and form symbols.

Cyclists wearing the jacket can use a remote control to display various symbols on the handlebars of their bikes to communicate with the riders. While it works with emoji – smileys for happy cyclists and frowns for angry cyclists – there’s a lot more in the jacket. It can also show blinkers and a hazard symbol when a cyclist suddenly needs to slow down.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g756nqX-jUU [/ embed]

In a video showing the prototype of the jacket, linguist Neil Cohn points out that people can process and understand symbols and words in less than half a second. Because of this speed, it’s a great way to avoid accidents and make cycling in the city safer if you display a large symbol on your back that riders can respond to.

Unfortunately, it’s not clear if Ford ever plans to bring such a brilliant idea to market. For the time being, it will remain a prototype, albeit a cool one.

Source: Ford Via: The Verge

Advertisement