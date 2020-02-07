Advertisement

Ford electric vehicle chief Darren Palmer recently shared some interesting details about the company’s upcoming Mustang Mach-E electric car.

Palmer sat down with the EV magazine Electrek and mentioned why Ford made the range 300 miles, why it was named Mustang and more.

Ford focused on making sure that at least one trim option for the Mach-E had a range of more than 300 miles (482 km), as people felt much less afraid of the range when testing the car than the three of them did instead the range looked from two.

To further prove this, Palmer said that 80 percent of Mustang pre-orders are for the long-haul version with the maximum range.

Another interesting story Palmer tells is the team’s decision to use Mustang branding. Originally, the EV project was supposed to be a new version of the Ford Focus. The team managed to build the car as a clay model before it realized that it needed to find a way to give the vehicle more passion, reports Electrek.

Of course, they did that by redesigning the car into the Mustang-like EV that we know today.

Ford has already announced that it is working on an electric F-150, and Plamer suggests in the interview that Ford is also looking for another electric SUV, as this is one of the company’s strong suits.

Source: Electrek

