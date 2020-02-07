Advertisement

Ford engine (F) – Get Report appoints strategy boss Jim Farley as chief operating officer and he will be in charge of retiring president of the automaker, Joe Hinrichs, a media report said.

The move came a few days after the famous automaker missed Wall Street earnings expectations for the fourth quarter and offered a disappointing outlook for 2020.

People familiar with the matter reported to the Wall Street Journal of Ford’s new appointment.

Hinrichs was named President of Automotive Operations in April and was responsible for the global network of automobile manufacturers.

Ford made Farley, 57, the new business, strategy and technology manager. He was asked to set Ford’s course because technological advances such as electric and driverless cars are disrupting the auto business.

Farley’s appointment as Operations Chief could position him as a potential successor to 64-year-old Chief Executive Jim Hackett, who has led Ford for almost three years.

From June 2017 to May 2019, Farley was Executive Vice President and President for Global Markets. From 2015 to 2017, he was Chairman and CEO of Ford Europe.

On Tuesday, Ford reported an adjusted profit of 12 cents on sales of $ 39.7 billion. A survey of 16 FactSet analysts found the company would make 17 cents on sales of $ 39.6 billion.

In the same quarter of the previous year, the company achieved a profit of 30 cents on sales of $ 41.8 billion.

“Financially, the company’s performance in 2019 was below our original expectations, mainly because our operational execution – which we normally do very well – was far from good enough, Hackett said in a statement.

“We recognize, assume responsibility and have therefore made changes.”

