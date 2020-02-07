Advertisement

Representative picture

New Delhi: Foreign investors operating in Pakistan were “cautiously optimistic” about the country’s future growth potential, according to the latest Perception and Investment Survey 2019 conducted by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Foreign Investors (OICCI).

The survey was conducted among the country’s leading foreign investors.

Pakistan performed impressively on various business climate parameters: “75 percent of respondents said they were ready to recommend new foreign direct investment in Pakistan to their parent companies.”

However, some concerns were also raised: “Provincial coordination issues, cellular license renewal issues, longer wire transfer processing times, and capacity issues with some regulators.”

Outrage after Malala’s gunman escaped from prison

Pakistani people have been outraged by social media after the Taliban leader Ehsanullah Ehsan, who shot Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai in 2012 and attacked the Peshawar Army school in 2014, escaped from prison.

People have asked for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Only if instead of persecuting # PTM activists and supporters or arresting Manzoor Pashteen etc., they would have focused on their job protecting Pakistan’s borders from mass murderers like Ehsanullah Ehsan! https://t.co/Mi0f37UiV1

– Marvi Sirmed (@marvisirmed) February 6, 2020

Worrying news that Ehsan Ullah Ehsan has fled TTP. This cannot be a result of incompetence in any way. @OfficialDGISPR should confirm or reject this message. We request a thorough investigation into this incident. Nobody is listening to our warnings to regroup the Taliban pic.twitter.com/YhtHizfqsO

– Qazi Tahir Mahsud (@QaziTahirMahsud) February 6, 2020

This is a complete shit show! Https: //t.co/1lqk6dUxfR

– Maria Memon (@Maria_Memon) February 7, 2020

Ehsan released an audio clip that circulated on social media on Thursday, claiming that he had escaped from prison and is now in Turkey.

“I am the former spokesman for Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. I agreed to surrender to the Pakistani security authorities on February 5, 2017. I kept this agreement for three years, but the Pakistani authorities violated it and put me in a prison with my children, ”Ehsan said in the clip.

Ehsan added that on January 11th he fled “with God’s help” and will make a detailed statement “if I can.”

Also read: Pakistan saw an increase in militancy in the new year, which has decreased by 85% in the past ten years

Pakistan authorizes the export of endangered falcons

Pakistan recently approved the export of 50 rare falcons to Saudi Arabia, where they are used by Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud for hunting.

The hawks called Saker and Peregrine are considered rare and vulnerable. The Saker falcon in particular was classified as an endangered species.

Saudi Arabia hunts for another species of bird – the Houbara bustard.

According to dusk“As the falcons grow older, hunters have to swap their old falcons for younger ones to make hunting the Houbara bustard more efficient. The UK has therefore applied for an export license and has been duly issued by Pakistan. “

But dusk also points out that catching, selling and buying falcons in Pakistan is illegal, so overseas trade could promote an underground black wildlife market.

Pakistan’s first international screen award in Dubai

The Pakistani entertainment industry is the first to present the Pakistan International Screen Awards, an awards ceremony to commemorate actors, filmmakers, television stars and social media influencers. The event will take place on February 7th in Dubai in the famous Coca-Cola Arena.

Over 10,000 spectators are expected from the UAE. The actor Javed Sheikh, who has also appeared in several Indian films, is a member of the jury.

“It is a great pleasure for me to have a platform on which we can present the progress of our film brotherhood. In times and times of a digital world, it is time to stand up for what you believe in. Everyone can hardly wait to present our best, ”said Faisal Khan, executive producer of the event in the UAE.

Also read: Superheroes: Four-part web series about trials with urban Pakistani women that will be released soon

