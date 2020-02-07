Advertisement

OTTAWA –

The federal government’s regular contact with Chinese officials about the new coronavirus enables Canada to raise the issue of prisoners Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor more often, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said.

In an interview with Evan Solomon, which aired during CTV’s question period on Sunday, Champagne said that frequent communication with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has been a positive aspect of the complicated dynamics surrounding repatriating Canadians from the hot zone of Wuhan.

Champagne said that when he asked to speak to his Chinese counterpart while he was busy bringing hundreds of Canadians home, he received a phone call within 12 hours and the couple spoke 40 minutes.

He described the current talks as “health diplomacy” and said it was allowed to engage in dialogue on issues other than the source of what has become a tense relationship: the arrest of Canada by Huawei director Meng Wanzhou and the detention by China of Spavor and Kovrig.

“The more contact points we can have with the Chinese authorities, I would say, the better to find a solution to the Michaels’ affairs,” said Champagne, adding that he kept the status of the two men in every conversation to increase.

“They understood that this was our first priority, they also raised the case of Mrs. Meng, as you would expect,” said Champagne. “At least it allows us to talk more often.”

Asked if the cooled relationship between the two countries contributed to the complexity and delays in evacuating Canadians from China, Champagne said “at no point in time” did he or federal officials find that the troubled dynamics played a role in the global response health crisis.

“They appreciated Canada’s needs from day one,” Champagne said of Chinese officials since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Champagne said he and his Chinese counterpart have agreed to try to meet next week when they will both be in Germany for the Munich Security Conference.

In the extensive interview, the two also discussed Canada’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council; the latest news about the investigation into flight PS752 and compensation for Canadian families. Tune in to the Facebook page of CTV News, CTV News Channel and CTV on Sunday at 11 AM EDT.

