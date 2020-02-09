Advertisement

The decision was made when the number of victims rose to 813 in China due to the outbreak of the novel corona virus on Sunday

The aviation authority DGCA has stated that foreigners who traveled to China on or after January 15 are no longer allowed to authorize entry into India.

“Foreigners who were in China on or after January 15, 2020 are not allowed to enter India via air, land or sea ports, including the land borders India-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar,” said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

Advertisement

The decision was made when the number of victims rose to 813 in China due to the outbreak of the novel corona virus on Sunday.

The circular issued on Saturday also affirmed that all visas issued before February 5, as well as e-visas for Chinese nationals, were suspended with immediate effect.

“No Chinese citizen or any foreigner currently residing in China is allowed to travel to India with an existing (prior to February 5, 2020) existing visa or e-visa. For imperative reasons, they can travel to India Contact people at the embassy in Beijing or the consulates in Shanghai and Guangzhou to get new visas, “the circular said.

However, the visa restrictions do not apply to the flight crew, who can either be Chinese nationals or foreign nationals from China.

Amigo and Air India have temporarily suspended flight operations in and around China amid increasing fear of pneumonia caused by the virus outbreak.

The death of 2019-nCoV – a deadly virus that originated in the local fish market in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province, has surpassed the number of victims of the 2002-3 SARS epidemic.

The viral pneumonia caused by the highly contagious and life-threatening virus started in mid-December and has spread to almost 23 countries worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, India and the United States.

Many countries have also prevented their citizens from traveling to mainland China and set up health camps at airports to examine passengers arriving from pneumonia from the East Asian country.

end of

Advertisement