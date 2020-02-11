Advertisement

With the Houston Astros scandal of theft of signs from the 2017 season in the off-season of the MLB still a hot topic, a former team member, Joe Musgrove, recently spoke on the subject.

“If MLB does as much research with every team in baseball as they do with the Astros, they will find much more than they want to find,” said Musgrove, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Musgrove currently plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates as a starting pitcher, but was a relief pitcher for the Astros during the 2017 season when they won the World Series.

During the 2017 season, the Astros noticed several other teams trying to steal their opponents’ pitching signs. “I think everyone is just trying to get the upper hand,” he added. “If you surround people with so much technology and place them where they are available and accessible, someday someone will benefit.”

Musgrove spoke about the well-known situation that Astro is stealing signs. The MLB found that the team used cameras, televisions and trash cans in the 2017 season to pass on the signs of the opposing teams to the Astros players. After the league’s investigations, the MLB commissioner announced that he would hold the team’s managers accountable for the team’s misconduct, which led Astros to its head coach and general manager A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow.

When the investigation sparked controversy over the 2017 Astros season, a few additional reports emerged from other teams that used similar methods of stealing signs, Musgrove noted. In January, The Athletic published a story citing three anonymous sources that said the Boston Red Sox electronically stole characters during the 2018 season that the team ended as World Series champions. The MLB is still investigating the Red Sox, but according to USA Today Sports, some officials involved in the investigation believe “the Red Sox will receive only a light sentence.”

Musgrove not only pointed out that other major league teams were guilty of theft, but also commented on the Astros’ successes during the 2017 season, including the World Cup, given the team’s fraud.

“I don’t want to say it’s spoiled,” said Musgrove. “But I think it is.”

This is very different from an earlier remark he made about the scandal. When Musgrove spoke to CBS Sports in January, he said, “I don’t think there are any problems (the championship season).”

