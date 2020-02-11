Advertisement

A bad game against the Houston Astros in 2017 cost pitcher Mike Bolsinger his career.

Bolsinger, who pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, is now suing the Astros for claiming that their sign-stealing scheme was the reason his career was broken off after an August 2017 game in which he gave up four runs against the Astros.

Earlier this year, it was determined that the Astros illegally created a system that decoded and communicated the pitching marks of the opposing teams during their 2017 championship season.

The lawsuit filed on Monday says that Bolsinger is looking for two forms of compensation. The first is consequential and general damage that Bolsinger claims to have suffered and continues to suffer as a result of the Astros “disrupting his career and causing damage,” the court said.

The second form of compensation includes refunds in the form of the Astros who get their bonuses back from winning the World Series 2017 after the season. The bonuses are around $ 31 million and Bolsinger wants the money to be spent on “charities focused on improving children’s lives in Los Angeles and a fund for older, retired professional baseball players who need financial help.

Bolsinger gave up four runs against the Astros

Bolsinger was the starting pitcher at the University of Arkansas for three years before being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010.

He was then a starting pitcher in the minor leagues for four years, the lawsuit said.

After being called up several times from minors to major competitions and playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bolsinger was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, where he became a relief pitcher.

Bolsinger was brought in during the Blue Jays game against the Astros on August 4, 2017, after previous pitchers in his team had allowed several points, the court said. He gave up four runs while pitching and “was immediately ended and cut off from the team never to return to Major League Baseball.”

The Blue Jays eventually lost to the Astros 16-7.

“For a travel cup-pitcher in the MLB like plaintiff, a disastrous collection, such as that taking place in Houston on August 4, could be the death knell for plaintiff’s career in the MLB,” the lawsuit said.

“Because of the inning against the Houston Astros, plaintiff Bolsinger was no longer seen as a successful relief pitcher who could be trusted in this role and was not picked up the following year by the Blue Jays.”

Bolsinger went on to play baseball in Japan, the lawsuit, where he was considered one of the best pitchers in 2018.

