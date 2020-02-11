Advertisement

File of former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana | PTI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave its former special director Rakesh Asthana clean shit in a bribery case that former director Alok Verma had recorded against him.

RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel and CBI officer Devender Kumar, both named in the case, were also cleared of all charges, ThePrint said.

The other key charged in the case, broker Manoj Prasad, was named in the indictment, a source from CBI ThePrint said.

Another alleged middleman, Somesh Prasad, is under investigation, the source added.

While Somesh is in Dubai, Manoj was arrested by the CBI in October last year.

On May 30, 2019, the Delhi Supreme Court had given the CBI three months to submit its report in this case. However, the agency requested an extension. A further extension was sought in October last year.

Asthana, a Gujarat cadre officer from 1984, was involved in investigating some high profile cases, including the Sabarmati Express fire event in Godhra in 2002. As a police superintendent at the CBI, he also took Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav fixed in the feed fraud in 1997.

The case

On October 4, 2018, a Hyderabad-based businessman, Sana Satish, one of the Moin Qureshi corruption suspects, said he had paid Asthana 2.95 rupees through middlemen Somesh and Manoj to get the agency off his back.

Satish said he paid the money to three men within 10 months to stay off the CBI’s radar. He also said that he had paid Rs 25 lakh to another middleman at Somesh’s behest to avoid appearing before the CBI for questioning.

Following this complaint, the CBI registered a case against Asthana as the number one accused and deputy superintendent of the CBI policeman Devender Kumar and the Prasad duo. At that time Alok Verma was the director of the agency.

This then led to a bitter feud between Asthana and Verma, in which both accused each other of corruption.

This led to unprecedented developments. The government ordered a series of overnight transfers on October 23, 2018, with Asthana and Verma also deleted.

Since then, Verma has been released while Asthana has been transferred to the Civil Aviation Security Office.

Counter-allegations against Verma

Following these developments, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) was commissioned to investigate the allegations made by Satish against the CBI and its officials.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Vigilance Commission, Asthana listed 10 cases in which he claimed that Verma tried to influence the investigation.

Asthana claimed that Satish paid Verma a bribe of 2 rupees to avoid any action by the CBI.

He also claimed that when Satish was asked for questioning in February 2018, he prevented Verma Asthana from examining him. He added that Verma was also trying to influence the investigation into the IRCTC fraud involving Lalu Prasad, and said that the searches in the cases had been terminated at the last moment.

Asthana also claimed that Verma asked him to exclude the suspects’ names from the IRCTC fraud FIR.

He claimed that while processing the complaint against Lalu Prasad, who was also the former railroad minister, CBI officials unanimously recommended that a regular case be registered, which Verma declined.

Other cases reported by Asthana where Verma allegedly intervened were the coal block allocation fraud, the Ranchi Bank fraud case, and the Haryana property purchase case.

Asthana also said the CBI director sent teams to Vadodara, Surat, and Ahmedabad without government permission to drive out information against him, as required by the Anti-Corruption Act to investigate an officer of his rank.

He claimed that despite his name, which was not found in the Sterling Biotech FIR, “an officer of dubious integrity,” Ajay Bassi, was asked by Verma to watch over him.

The CVC in its report has already declared Satish to be an unreliable witness.

Meanwhile, the enforcement agency arrested Satish in July 2019 for allegedly buying 50 lakh shares for Moin Qureshi. Until his arrest, Satish was a witness to the CBI case.

