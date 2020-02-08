Advertisement

A federal judge in Boston issued the toughest sentence to date on a parent accused of the college admissions scandal on Friday. Of all the parents who were carried away, the prosecutor said Douglas Hodge was particularly productive.

For almost a decade, he was said to have paid Rick Singer, the fraud thinker, $ 850,000 to take four of his children to Georgetown and USC as fake athletes. He was bugged to supposedly bring a fifth child to school.

The retired chief of the investment giant Pimco asked the judge for leniency and admitted that he “illegally” tipped the scales over others in favor of my children, and expressed his “deepest and genuine regret”.

Douglas Hodge, former managing director of the investment company Pimco, on February 7, 2020 in Boston.

But Judge Nathaniel Gorton called Hodge’s behavior “horrific” and “stunning”. He sentenced Hodge to nine months in prison, fined him $ 750,000, and ordered 500 hours of community service. The same judge will oversee the case of Lori Loughlin, who is charged with more crimes.

“I guarantee you she’s going crazy today because she is concerned that what happened to Hodge will happen to her,” said defense lawyer Steve Meister.

In Hodge’s case, the defense indicated that he had donated more than $ 30 million to charity. In court, the judge said his charitable efforts brought him a discount on his sentence. Hodge must now surrender to federal prison on March 20.

