Advertisement

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 4:36 pm EST

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 4:38 pm EST

CICERO, NY (WSYR-TV) – Former dual Cicero Town supervisor Mark Venesky will officially announce his candidacy for the 127th New York State Assembly District on Tuesday, February 11.

According to the Venesky campaign, Venesky has recently received approval from the Conservative Party of Onondaga County and will seek approval from the Republican Party of Onondaga at its committee meeting on Friday.

Advertisement

“We need leaders with new ideas and proven experience to bring about change for everyone. The current one-party system in Albany has widened the political gap between state and state concerns and we need to strike a balance between the executive and legislative branches of our state government. ”

Mark Venesky

Venesky served 2 full terms as Cicero Town Supervisor and 2 years as Cicero Town Board Councilor. The Venesky campaign team reports that the city of Cicero, led by Venesky, has experienced an unprecedented 4-year period of economic growth.

Venesky plans to announce his candidacy on Tuesday, February 11th, at 11:30 a.m. under the historic bell tower in the Center Court area of ​​Drivers Village in Cicero, New York.

The assembly’s 127th seat is currently held by Democrats Al Stirpe.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Advertisement