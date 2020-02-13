CNN commentator Paul Begala dismissed Senator Bernie Sanders as a “weak leader” with a “revolutionary” message that is unlikely to resonate with democratic voters on Wednesday.

Although he acknowledged that Sanders had won the New Hampshire area code on Tuesday and recently emerged as the leader, Begala suggested that democratic voters would really prefer a moderate candidate during a panel discussion on the network.

“He is a weak leader,” Begala host Jake Tapper replied to a question about the strength of the Sanders campaign. “A win is a win and you have to honor it.”

The expert insisted that momentum had stalled for Sanders, while second and third placed Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar were on the rise. He said that increased turnout in the state combined with Senator Elizabeth Warren’s poor result should have resulted in a larger profit margin for Sanders if his candidacy had been strong.

“This is not a party looking for a revolution, I tell you,” said Begala. “When you look at Pete when you look at Amy, they don’t run on a revolutionary ticket and they move fast. They gained 10 points last week.”

Begala was previously an advisor to former President Bill Clinton. At the end of January, he announced that he would say goodbye to the Democratic majority board for Israel during the high season after it was reported that the group was launching attack reports against Sanders.

CNN commentator Paul Begala hosted an evening with the Clintons in New York City on April 11, 2019.

Roy Rochlin / Getty

Karen Finney, a former DNC spokeswoman and manager of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, also attended the panel discussion. She agreed with Begala and was skeptical that Sanders could manage to reach a broad base of democratic voters.

Finney has been asked by moderate Democrats about the importance of a popular recent issue and has been told that adding votes for candidates like Buttigieg and Klobuchar equals more total votes than the total number of Sanders alone. She supported the idea that the calculation was evidence that primary voters would prefer a Moderate Sanders.

“That is absolutely true,” said Finney. “I am one who believes this area code will take a long time and there will be a lot of back and forth from voters trying to decide who they really think can really beat Donald Trump. But also trying to, Bernie to remember that we are. ” by the way, no democratic socialists. “

“He has a job to do, he’s trying to talk about unity and build a broad coalition,” added Finney. “I just don’t know if the majority of the party will buy it. He’ll have his chance to sort it out. We’ll see.”

Co-commentator Scott Jennings, who served on the administration of former President George W. Bush, noted that only Klobuchar has the “courage” to raise concerns about Sanders and socialism during Friday’s New Hampshire democratic debate. Finney replied that candidates who were concerned about addressing Sanders supporters were a “problem”.

“This is part of the problem they fear about its base,” said Finney. “It’s part of the problem.”

In addition to his win in New Hampshire, Sanders has taken the lead in several recent national polls, and most observers expect him to be a strong competitor in the upcoming Nevada caucus scheduled for February 22.

Newsweek contacted the Sanders campaign for a comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.