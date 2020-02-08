Advertisement

Democratic strategist James Carville has prevailed against “stupid” ideas put forward by 2020 election candidates, including Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren. In an interview with Vox, the 75-year-old ex-Clinton advisor criticized the candidates.



“The fate of the world depends on the Democrats coming together and winning,” he told the website. “We have to beat Trump.”

Carville, a veteran democratic activist and political commentator, believed that the candidates were distracted and lacked conversational issues.

He continued to expand his MSNBC slogan, complaining that the party “needs to wake up and talk about things that matter to people.”

“I love Warren’s day care plan as much as Booker’s baby bonds,” he said to Vox in a chat full of explosions. “This is the kind of thing that our candidates should clearly and repeatedly explain and define to voters and should not be distracted from what the hell is in the air that day.

“Here’s another stupid thing: Democrats talking about free tuition or debt relief. I’m not here to discuss the idea. What I can tell you is that people across the country made their way through school, sent their kids to school, repaid student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit. They saw Warren confronted with an angry voter about it. It’s not a winning message. “

And even though he said he would vote for Sanders if he won the nomination, Carville did not hesitate to criticize the candidate who came very close to Buttigieg in Iowa.

“They got Bernie Sanders to let criminals and terrorists be selected from prison cells,” the longtime strategist was angry. “It doesn’t matter what you think about it or whether there are good arguments. If you talk about it, you won’t win national elections.

“For heaven’s sake, we have Trump in Davos talking about the Medicare cut, and nobody in the party feels he has a picture of him approaching the global elites and talking about taxes lower for them as he talks about cutting Medicare home. Jesus, that’s so obvious and so easy, and I don’t see any of the candidates taking advantage of that. “

Sanders and Warren appeared on stage during a democratic debate in New Hampshire on Friday in which Buttigieg clashed with candidate Andrew Yang over the president. The event was also heard by former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

“Trump is not the cause of all our problems and we are making a mistake if we act the way he is,” Yang said during the debate. “It is a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades. It is our job to cure the disease harder.”

While each candidate made their own share of political push, there was agreement that Trump should not be re-elected in November. “Everyone up here, by the way, agrees. No matter who wins this damn thing, we’ll all stand together,” said Sanders. “I think we beat Trump by having the largest turnout in his country’s history.”

Buttigieg appealed to voters from all sides of the political divide. “I … I admit that if you are looking for the person with the most years of experience with Washington offices, you have your candidate, and of course I am not,” he said, as reported by The Hill.

“We have to be ready to turn the page and change our policies before it’s too late. And wherever I go, I see not only fellow Democrats, but a remarkable number of independents and what I would like to call future ex-republicans historic American majority to turn the page. “

Democratic Presidential Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) take part in the Democratic Presidential Debate at Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College on February 7, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Joe Raedle / Getty

