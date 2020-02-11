Advertisement

The battle for the Bronx and Queens convention center, which is currently being waged by the far-left democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has become even more interesting.

Former CNBC presenter Michelle Caruso-Cabrera applied for the congress in the 14th district of New York on Monday. As a democrat, she will challenge the AOC in the party’s area code.

Caruso-Cabrera has been a supporter of free markets and a skeptic of the big government for many years. Her 2010 book was titled “You know I’m right: more prosperity, less government”.

This creates the conditions for a fight for ideas in 2020.

“I am the daughter and granddaughter of Italian and Cuban working-class immigrants,” Caruso-Cabrera said in a statement to CNBC, which reported on her candidacy for the first time. “I am so happy to have had such a wonderful career and I want everyone to have the opportunity I have had, so I run.”

Ocasio-Cortez is considered one of the left members of Congress. She supported the Green New Deal, elected socialist Bernie Sanders as president and called for “Medicare for All”. She was one of the most prominent supporters of the successful attempt to kill a deal to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to the Queens border in the 14th district.

CNBC reports that there are several other candidates applying to run for the 14th district capital that Ocasio-Cortez won after defeating the long-time Democratic incumbent two years ago.

