MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

The net worth of Andrew Yang is estimated at $ 1 million

He started Manhattan Prep but eventually sold it to Kaplan

He earns a little from book rights and speaking leave

Andrew Yang’s assets are expected to be around millions, but in reality it is much lower than that. Although his background is in the technical industry, a report claims that his assets are less than $ 2 million.

Yang started out as an almost unknown democratic presidential bet, but recently gained fame and attention. However, Yang confirmed today that he is leaving the campaign after low results in New Hampshire and Iowa.

Forbes estimates Andrew Yang’s assets at around $ 1 million. Many people may think he is already a billionaire because of his background, but he pales in comparison to other presidential candidates when it comes to war coffins.

Among the top are billionaire billionaire Michael Bloomberg and multi-millionaire John Delaney, Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, to name just a few. On the other hand, Pete Buttigieg is a member of Yang in the million dollar and lower assets.

44-year-old Yang, also known as the “Silicon Valley Candidate,” was a former startup CEO named Manhattan Prep. In 2009, the company’s profit reached $ 11 million. He and his partners eventually sold Manhattan Prep to Kaplan for a few million dollars. However, it was not known how much the democratic presidential candidate made of the deal.

Before Manhattan Prep worked, he worked for Stargiving. He then started Venture for America to encourage new graduates to work in startups. It was clear that being in the technical industry is much more lucrative for him. He earned $ 258,000 in 2016 as CEO of Venture for America and raised $ 217,000 a year later. He left the post in 2017.

He earned approximately $ 150,000 in speaking engagements in 2018. He also earns some money as a book author (“The War on Normal People”). Yang earned about $ 29,000 from royalties books in 2018. As for other sources of income, one of his properties is a 2,700-square-meter home in New York that is said to be worth $ 500,000. Heavy also reports that some of its assets are placed in Apple, Lending Club, iRobot, Digitl Realty, Verizon, Vodafone, bonds and more.

It’s no wonder from its more well-known platforms is “Freedom Dividend” plan where the basic income for every American adult is $ 1,000. Although he came from the technical industry, he vowed to protect people from the dangers of automation among employees, according to The Washington Post.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks at a meeting of the National Action Network on 3 April 2019 in New York. Photo: DON EMMERT / AFP / Getty Images

