Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

The trade deficit fell to its lowest level in ten years last year

Lamy says that all rates move the source of goods from one country to another

Trump used rates or the threat of rates to negotiate trade agreements with China, Mexico and Canada

President Trump’s rates have a negative impact on the US economy, said former director of the World Trade Organization Pascal Lamy on Thursday.

In an interview on Bloomberg TV, Lamy said that taxes on Chinese goods will not have a significant impact on the trade deficit, but simply relocate them to other countries that also produce the targeted items.

“What is produced in China and what is imported by the US will be produced elsewhere, usually outside the US. Tariffs for tariffs are paid by American consumers and this is a negative development for the American economy,” Lamy said.

Advertisement

The rates are paid by importers, not by exporters, who in turn pass on the increased costs to the consumer.

The US trade deficit of 2019 fell to $ 8.5 billion last year from a decade-high $ 8.7 billion in 2018, the Census Bureau reported Wednesday. It was the first decline in six years, largely due to the reduced imports from China, which fell 16.2%, and to crude oil, which fell 19.3%.

Imports fell to $ 2.49 billion in 2019 from $ 2.54 billion in 2018, but exports were also lower, $ 1.645 billion compared to $ 1.665 billion.

Trump has made the reduction of the trade deficit a feature of his administration, although economists are generally not concerned about the figure. He cited the deficit as the reason for renegotiating trade agreements with China, Mexico and Canada, and threatens the rates for a large number of European goods unless a new deal can be negotiated with the European Union.

Trump has been very critical of the WTO and said it was unfair and argued for reform. Washington has for the past two years prevented the WTO from appointing new members to the panel that calls in trade disputes, so that it has no quorum.

Lamy, who led the organization from 2005 to 2013, agreed that reforms are needed to better deal with China.

“This is why the solution lies in strengthening, renegotiating and improving the WTO disciplines and not in bilateral tariff wars,” Lamy said.

The US and China signed a phase one trade agreement on January 15. On January 29, Trump signed the trade agreement between the US and Mexico and Canada to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he blamed for the loss of tens of thousands of US factory jobs.

The rates on $ 250 billion of Chinese goods rose from 10% to 15% on October 1. That followed 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum imposed in March 2018. On January 4, Trump expanded the steel and aluminum rates to cover other Chinese metals.

The American Action Forum estimated that the US and retribution rights of Chinese dollars affected $ 500 billion in traded goods.

China announced on Thursday that it plans to honor the recently signed trade pact, and to reduce US $ 75 billion in rates on US goods next week.

. [TagsToTranslate] trade

Advertisement