Advertisement

The former prime ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, were booked on Thursday along with two other leaders of the Democratic People’s Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) under the strict Public Security Act (PSA).

The PSA provides for up to two years imprisonment without trial if a person is classified as “affecting the security of the state”.

The officials said that a judge accompanied by the police delivered the arrest warrant to Mufti in the bungalow where she was detained. Omar Abdullah was also booked under the PSA, they added.

Advertisement

A police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said the former prime ministers have been booked under the PSA since their preventive detention ended on Thursday.

SEE ALSO | How J&K celebrated the 1st day of the republic after the special status was removed

Mufti’s daughter Iltija informed HT that her mother had received the arrest warrant for PSA on Thursday evening. “The PSA was beaten on Mehbooba Mufti and would not be transferred to her residence.”

She later tweeted. “Ms. Mufti received a PSA order some time ago. An autocratic regime that books 9-year-olds for ‘inflammatory remarks’ is expected to hit the draconian PSA on 2 ex-J&K CMs. ”

The four heads of state and government were beaten with the PSA on one day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted the statement in August, when Parliament canceled the annulment of Article 370 of the Constitution, that they did not conform to the spirit of the Indian constitution.

He said Mufti called the move a “betrayal”, while Omar Abdullah warned of an “earthquake” after the decision. Modi added that Farooq Abdullah said the people would stop raising the Indian flag in the region and asked if a “true Indian” “represented the cause of these people”.

The other two leaders booked under the PSA include Ali Mohammed Sagar from NC and Sartaj Madani from PDP.

The four were among hundreds of people arrested in August to prevent protests against the lifting of Article 370, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status. A communications outage and ban were also imposed in August when the region was also split into two areas of the Union. Most restrictions have since been relaxed.

In December, the detention of another former Prime Minister Farooq Abdullah under the PSA was extended by three months.

Former Minister Sajjad Lone and PDP leader Waheed Parra were released on Wednesday when the Rajya Sabha government announced that 437 people, including the three former prime ministers, remain in detention.

Lone and Parra were released exactly six months after Parliament passed laws and resolutions that split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories and repealed constitutional provisions that gave the region special status and privileges for its residents.

Opposition parties in parliament raised the issue of Farooq Abdullah’s imprisonment when he was detained for six months on Wednesday. “Three former prime ministers, including Farooq Abdullah, have been in prison for six months. They were put behind bars for no reason, ”said Congress Director Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted an undisclosed PDP spokesman who said the government is testing people’s patience through such “undemocratic moves” while condemning PSA’s slaps in the face against prominent Kashmiri leaders.

Former lawmaker and leader of the Indian Communist Party (Marxist), M Y Tarigami, said the decision questions the Centre’s claim that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was normal after its special status was lifted.

Congress spokesman Ravinder Sharma described PSA’s blow to the four leaders as unfortunate. “There is no justification for this … the mainstream leaders have served the former state in different roles,” said Sharma. He added that the move was inconsistent with the claims of normality and came at a time when the government was encouraging some of the leaders to resume political activity.

Advertisement