Former Navy secretary Richard Spencer announced that he endorsed Mike Bloomberg as president. He is the first Trump candidate to support the former New York mayor. Spencer, who was released last year for objecting to Trump’s intervention in the military’s internal review of the controversial Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, praised Bloomberg and the President’s implicit reprimand.

He said Bloomberg would defend the constitution as president. He said Bloomberg would “abide by the Uniform Code of Military Justice” and “honor service and ensure equal treatment for all women and men in uniform.” Spencer also said Bloomberg would “respect the advice of the military advisers”.

In his November 2019 resignation letter (which was prevented by his dismissal), Spencer had said to the President: “I cannot, with a clear conscience, follow an order that I believe violates my holy oath.” The Constitution and the Uniform Code of Military Justice “are the shields that distinguish us and the beacons that protect us all,” he wrote. He has tried to “ensure that our procedures are fair, transparent and consistent”.

Spencer said in his Bloomberg advocacy that he “has a smart, much-needed plan to help veterans make the transition to civilian life” and “will connect veterans and military families with work, education, health care and support, that they deserve. ”

He planned to accompany Bloomberg to an event in Norfolk, Virginia at which Bloomberg was to present a plan to help veterans and where he officially took part in the race in November.

Tim Perry contributed to this report.

