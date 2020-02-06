Advertisement

/ Updated: February 5, 2020 / 10:20 p.m. EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Derrick Gore played football for Nick Saban at the University of Alabama and was on several NFL teams, but on Wednesday he returned to where it all started just 10 years ago: The Building Men Program at HW Smith Middle School.

“Sometimes I wish I had people to look up to when I was younger,” said former Nottingham, who ran back to Derrick Gore. “So, I’m definitely just trying to be a positive role model for the kids.”

Gore saw a reflection of himself in the students he spoke to on Wednesday, and his message was simple.

“Do whatever it takes,” said Gore. “Sometimes you have to take the main road to get where you need to be, but never give up.”

The former Nottingham star embodies the message never to give up.

After Nottingham, Gore played football at the Milford Academy and then attended Community College in Kansas. He was injured throughout his studies but never stopped working and went for a walk at the University of Alabama before finally making it to the NFL.

Cameron Smith, an eighth grader at H.W. Smith Middle School said, “It’s inspiring because sometimes people doubt us and say,” You can’t make it from here. “

“It shows me what I have to do to do what I want to do in life,” said H.W. Smith’s 8th grader Remir Ratchford said.

The message Gore tried to send to students is needed more than ever today.

“I think our kids are so distracted these days from social media, from the things that are happening that they are losing focus, working hard, and staying focused at school,” said program coordinator Joe Horan.

Gore is currently a free agent in the NFL, so he must follow his own advice to make an NFL list for the next season. Gore will have a lot of new fans cheering him on while chasing his dreams.

