Sport

Updated 12:05 PM

Pearl City and Mississippi alum Jordan Ta’amu completed 20 of 27 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown and rushed 77 yards in leading the St. Louis BattleHawks to a 15-9 win over the Dallas Renegades in an XFL game in Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Sundays.

Former Kahuku and Washington star Hau’oli Kikaha, who was drafted and played for the New Orleans Saints, is part of the Renegades. He was responsible for two tackles, including the assistance of a special team. Former attacking lineman Dejon Allen of Hawaii plays for the BattleHawks.

Trailing 9-6 in the fourth quarter, Ta’amu led St. Louis to two scores, including a drive of 11 playgrounds, 83 yards that culminated in the 9-yard touchdown pass from Ta’amu to Alonzo Russell for a 12- 9 lead. Ta’amu’s passing of a 1-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

After a Dallas point, Ta’amu took St. Louis on a 68-yard march that started from his 2 and ended with a 48-yard field goal. Ta’amu ran 10 meters to the BattleHawks 12 to start the ride, then threw a 41-meter pass.

In the other XFL game on Sunday, the New York Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Vipers 23-3 at MetLife Stadium.

Former defensive coordinator of Hawaii and NFL coach Jerry Glanville is the defensive coordinator of the Vipers.

Matt McGloin completed 15 of 29 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown and also ran for another score. Vipers quarterback Aaron Murray was 16 of 34 for 231 yards but was intercepted twice.

The Guardians were in control from the start, with McGloin scoring from the 1 to complete an eight-play, 48-yard drive. McGloin completed a 12-meter touchdown pass to Colby Pearson in the second quarter. Tim Cook ran in both 1-point conversions.

The Guardians completed when cornerback Jamar Summers came back a messy 13 meters for a touchdown.

The XFL completed its first week with games. On Saturday, the Houston Roughnecks, led by former Hawaii head coach June Jones, defeated the Wildcats of Los Angeles 37-17. The D.C. defenders beat the Seattle Dragons 31-19.

