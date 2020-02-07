Advertisement

If enough women appear in the elections in November, this could be a “game end” for President Donald Trump. That’s what Cecile Richards, co-founder of Supermajority and former president of Planned Parenthood, says.

In an interview with MSNBC on Thursday, Richards, who leads Supermajority, a self-described bipartisan organization promoting women’s activism, said if enough women took part in the polls, they could see Trump without a seat.

Noting that 58 percent of Cacucus visitors to Iowa were women, Richards said Trump would likely be pushed out of office if women had the same number of voters in 2020.

“They don’t make it easy for women to participate in the caucus system. If you look at it, you see who comes up for voting, who shows up on the blockwalk, the phone booth, that’s what we see” supermajority, “said the former boss the “Planned Parenthood”.

“If 58 percent of voters are women next fall, the game is over. It will change direction,” she said.

Richards said she believes there is an “enormous rift” in which many women see Trump as someone who “disregards women,” including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom Trump recently scolded after the spokesman said his condition of Union had torn speech moments after delivering it.

“As we saw the other night in the state, he repeatedly lies about the state of women in this country after trying to cut maternity benefits. He tries to remove protection for existing positions, so many things women do . ” Face every day. “

“I think that’s why you see women who are so motivated to get involved in politics and elections,” said Richards.

“When I speak to women listening to women across the country, they are dealing with childcare costs that are often higher than tuition costs and that we are not making real progress on,” she said.

Meanwhile, women also have to worry about “the fear of losing access to health care, which is a women’s issue”.

Former president of Planned Parenthood, author Cecile Richards, discusses the book “Make Trouble: Stand, Speak, and Find the Courage to Lead – My Life Story,” edition for young readers at Build Studio on October 15, 2019 in New York City. Richards says it could be a “game end” for President Donald Trump if enough women show up in the 2020 election.

Gary Gershoff / Getty

In the end, Richards said, “I feel that women in this government feel invisible and unheard, and … are overwhelmingly against this president.”

Given the widening gender gap in feelings about Trump, in which the majority of women in a recent poll demanded the President’s impeachment, Richards said these were the same women who were “highly motivated to participate and to vote next fall “.

Newsweek has asked Richards representatives for further comments, as well as the White House.

