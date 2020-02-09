Advertisement

According to a police report, Kenny Britt, a former recipient of the Tennessee Titans, was arrested on Saturday for an indictment of drugs.

According to Ron Zeitlinger of NJ.com, Bayonne says Capt. Eric Amato that Britt was found with marijuana during a traffic stop.

He was accused of “possession of marijuana 50 grams or less” and issued a summons for “possession of a regulated dangerous substance in a motor vehicle” and “impediment to the passage of other motor vehicles.”

Officers approached the vehicle and discovered a strong odor of raw marijuana from the vehicle. The police who searched the truck recovered marijuana in an amount of less than 50 grams, Amato said.

The former NFL-wide receiver was processed and was later released with a judicial date.

A New Jersey resident and a product of Bayonne High School and Rutgers, this is not the first time Britt has come into contact with state law. In June 2011, he pleaded guilty to a reckless indictment after leading the police during a chase through Bayonne, New Jersey.

In a separate incident at a car wash in Hoboken that same month, Britt was charged with opposing arrest, manipulation of evidence, and obstruction. The charges would be lowered later and he would be guilty of disturbing peace.

Britt was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and had to pay a fine of $ 1500.

The Titans lined up Britt with the number 30 overall choice in the 2009 NFL draft. He played his first five seasons with Tennessee and despite showing promise in his first two campaigns with 700 receiving yards or more, he finally flew out in Nashville.

Britt, who now lives in Nashville, played three seasons for the Rams before making short stints with both the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots. His best season came in 2016 with the rams when he reached a career-high 1,002 receiving yards.

