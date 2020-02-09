Advertisement

Some former Tennessee Titans had striking performances in the first two games of the XFL 2020 season.

The two games on Saturday late consisted of matchups between the Seattle Dragons and DC Defenders, as well as the Houston Roughnecks against the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Let’s look at some of the striking performances of former Titans.

Austin Proehl, WR

Seattle Dragon’s broad receiver Austin Proehl spent a day in the Titans practice team in 2018 before being released. Originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft, he was the last in the NFL on the Los Angeles Rams practice team in 2019.

Not only did Proehl shine with five catches on 10 goals for 88 receiving yards and two touchdowns, his 14-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was the first touchdown of the XFL opening weekend. Proehl later added a score of 57 meters.

Seattle would lose to DC Defenders on 31-19.

Marqueston Huff, S

Houston Roughnecks safety Marqueston Huff spent two seasons with the Titans in 2014 and 2015. He played a total of 30 games (one start) with Tennessee, placed one interception return for a touchdown, one bag, defended four times and 33 combined tackles ( 22 solo). His last NFL competition was in 2016 as a member of the Baltens Ravens.

On Saturday, Huff had five combined tackles (four solo), good enough to tie him in for second place in the team. The Rougnecks would eventually win at the Los Angeles Wildcats, 37-17.

LaDarius Wiley, DB

Los Angeles Wildcats defending back LaDarius Wiley played in 2019 in four preseason games for the Titans. The Vanderbilt product was not set up in 2019 and did not make it into Tennessee’s selection of 53 men or training team.

Wiley was everywhere for the Wildcats on Saturday. His four combined tackles (three solo) were the same for the team leader, and he added an interception and defended one pass for a good measure.

Kaelin Burnett, LB

Another member of the Roughnecks that sparkled Saturday was linebacker Kaelin Burnett. The Nevada product played in 2014 for five games for Tennessee, its final year in the NFL.

Burnett finished with four combined tackles (three solo), one QB hit, one interception and one pass defended for Houston.

