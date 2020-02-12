Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer has announced a special sale for personalized videos and promised to deliver “the best Valentine’s Day gift ever”.

Spicer sells the videos through Cameo, a website that offers custom video shout-outs from a number of celebrities and public figures.

“Hey guys, it’s Sean Spicer with an incredible offering,” Spicer said in a video posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday. “This month, for the entire month of February, my videos, which typically cost $ 400, are over 50 percent cheaper.”

“$ 199 will give you the best Valentine’s Day gift ever,” he added. “What (better) way to say ‘I love you, I think of you’ on Valentine’s Day as a video of me?”

Spicer said all the proceeds from the videos would go to the wounded veterans’ charity fund. A video on his cameo page indicates that he donates profits from the videos to another charity every month.

“So you’re doing something really good,” said Spicer. “And you give the best gift you can give to that special person in your life – a video of me.”

Despite the fact that Spicer doesn’t benefit personally from the videos, the offer quickly triggered an avalanche of social media reactions, mostly from people who made fun of Spicer’s concept of offering Valentine’s Day videos.

“I think Sean Spicer should be the video you pay for to break up with someone,” said Republican agent Cheri Jacobus.

– Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus), February 12, 2020

“People who pay or receive a $ 199 love message from Sean Spicer don’t deserve orgasms,” tweeted user @slwein.

“Is it kind of romantic to get a message from Sean Spicer for someone? Yikes,” tweeted @ williamadler78.

– William D. Adler (@ williamadler78), February 12, 2020

Spicer was appointed White House press officer at the beginning of President Donald Trump’s tenure. He was known for making a number of controversial or false statements during his brief period in the role, which ended in July 2017. He claimed that Trump’s inauguration was the “greatest crowd ever” despite contradicting photos and expert estimates.

Former White House press spokesman Sean Spicer, pictured in Burbank, California on November 12, 2019, has offered personalized Valentine’s Day videos to the public for $ 199 and considered them “the best gift you can give to that special someone in your home.” Can give life “.

Paul Archuleta / Getty

More recently, he made waves during a run on the Dancing With The Stars reality show in fall 2019, attracting partial attention due to his fancy outfits, which included a memorable, curled, lime green shirt. Although he didn’t win the competition, his tenure on the show was longer than many viewers expected, with Trump supporters and the president lobbying for him on social media.

Spicer’s ongoing relationship with Trump was strengthened on Tuesday after the White House announced that he would re-enter the administration as a member of the President’s Commission for White House Scholarships.

Newsweek contacted Spicer for a comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.