NASHVILLE – MAY 5: Quarterback Vince Young # 10 looks to make practice throws during the Tennessee Titans Mini Camp on May 5, 2006 at Baptist Sports Park in Nashville, Tennessee (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback, Vince Young, says football was no longer fun when he entered the NFL.

After a sensational collegiate career at the University of Texas that made him a superstar, it went south for the former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young in the NFL.

Written in a great piece for The Players ‘Tribune entitled’ What the Hell Happened to Vince Young? ‘, The former Titans signalist shared his story about, among other things, the difference in his mentality from high school and university to the pros.

In it, Young says that playing football was no longer fun when he reached the NFL.

“The NFL, it’s not fun the same way that playing with your boys in high school is fun. It’s not fun the same way college is fun. It’s no longer the playground. Maybe it shouldn’t be like that. The fact is that I found it hard to find the same joy in the game when I joined the NFL. “

Young also says that after the death of his father in 2009, the game never felt the same to him.

Young was drafted by the Titans with the number 3 overall choice in the NFL Draft 2006 and showed some promise in his five seasons in Tennessee, including two appearances in the Pro Bowl.

In the end, things did not go against the team that had drafted him and he would pass for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, his last season in the NFL.

After his playing days were over, Young’s life got out of hand. He fought against drug abuse and got into trouble with the law on several occasions. Fortunately, Young has since started to get his life back together, as he explained in an interview last June.

Often a story like that from Young can end very badly, but it looks like he’s on the right track now – and we couldn’t be happier for him.

