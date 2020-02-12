On January 30, Fotis Dulos was declared dead after attempting suicide in his hometown of Farmington. His death, caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, followed a lengthy legal battle because of the disappearance on May 24 of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos. Prior to his death, Fotis had been charged with murder and kidnapping charges, which followed previous charges of evidence that the prosecution of both Fotis and his one-time girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, had tampered and hindered.

Now a new report has indicated that the Fotis legal team has plans to continue with its possible exemption, including “malicious prosecution and malpractice legal proceedings”.

According to Stamford Advocate, lawyer Kevin Smith, who works as a member of the criminal defense team, announced the plans on Tuesday. At the time, he told Farmington Regional Probate Judge Evelyn Daly that his client’s interests should be considered when thinking about the estate.

Moreover, Smith indicated that he believes that all charges will be rejected on March 3. However, a request has been filed asking court bailiffs “to continue the prosecution with the Fotis Dulos estate as the defendant as a way to sue the case,” the outlet said.

READ: Missing Connecticut Mom Jennifer Dulos Update: Fotis’ ‘Alleged Violent Relationship’ described in Search Warrants

Prior to his death, Fotis had remained suspicious about Jenny’s whereabouts throughout the investigation. Not only had previously issued voicemails created a new suspicion, but a “new turn” with regard to his alibi had also raised additional questions. His lawyer, Norm Pattis, had also begun to urge his client’s trial to start as soon as possible.

The effort for exemption marks the newest legal step in a series of new developments that have followed the death of Fotis. Earlier it was reported that lawyers started “arguing” about his possessions and had asked his family to release new information. In addition, the police received a new warrant when they continued their efforts to find the New Canaan, Connecticut mother of five.

On this photo, police cars are on July 7, 2016 on Main Street in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Laura Buckman / AFP / Getty Images

.