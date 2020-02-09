Advertisement

KAMPALA, UGANDA –

Four endangered mountain gorillas, including three adult females, have been killed by an apparent lightning strike in an Ugandan national park, a conservation group said.

A post-mortem study was conducted on the four, including a male baby, who died on February 3 in Mgahinga National Park in southwestern Uganda.

“Based on the gross post-mortem lesions … the preliminary cause of death for all four individuals is probably electrocution by lightning,” said the Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration (GVTC) in a statement Saturday, although laboratory confirmation will take two to three weeks.

Advertisement

The four were members of a group of 17, known as the Hirwa family, who had crossed the Mgahinga National Park last August from Volcanoes National Park in neighboring Rwanda.

“This was extremely sad,” GVTC Executive Secretary Andrew Seguya told the BBC.

“The potential of the three females for their contribution to the population was enormous.”

The other 13 members of the group were found.

In 2008, it was estimated that only 680 of the great apes were left, but thanks to conservation efforts and anti-poaching patrols, their population has grown to more than 1,000.

Because of these efforts, the mountain gorilla, a subspecies of the eastern gorilla, was moved in 2018 from “seriously endangered” to “endangered” on the “Red List” of endangered species of the IUCN.

Mgahinga National Park covers the northern slopes of three volcanoes and is part of the Virunga massif shared with Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The massif is one of the most important nature conservation sites in the world and one of only two places where mountain gorillas are found.

Advertisement