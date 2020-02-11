Advertisement

In April 2019, writer and campaigner Lyra McKee was shot dead while observing riots in Derry, Northern Ireland. Now four people have been arrested for McKee’s murder. The Guardian reports that a police service from the Northern Ireland spokesman has said that the suspects are 20, 27, 29 and 52 years old and have been arrested under the Terrorism Act. The new IRA claimed responsibility for the murder after it had taken place.

The BBC reports that McKee had just moved to Derry and was standing by a police 4×4 van when a masked gunman opened fire toward the police and those in the neighborhood. The news of her death shocked and upset many. She was named Sky News Young Journalist of the Year in 2006, and ten years later Forbes had named her one of their 30 to 30 media coverage in Europe. McKee had also signed two book deals. And in addition to being a writer, she was also a prominent LGBTQ lawyer.

Speaking of the matter, the Independent (via Press Association) reports that a senior investigative officer, detective superintendent Jason Murphy, has been pushing for new information. “I want the Creggan community to think about how that horrific attack affected them personally and how it affected the entire community,” he said.

Brian Lawless – PA images / PA images / Getty images

The detective went further:

“We saw widespread disgust after Lyra was murdered and I remain determined to work with the community and local police to turn that dislike into tangible evidence to bring those who killed Lyra to justice.”

The police are asking people with mobile images from the night of the murder to submit what they have recorded through the Major Incident Public Portal.

