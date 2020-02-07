Advertisement

A former White House lawyer, best known for his role in covering up the Watergate scandal that ended Richard Nixon’s presidency, has warned that the United States will head for a dictatorship if it is under Donald Trump for another four years with William Give Barr as his attorney general.

John Dean expressed the mood in a Twitter exchange with ex-White House employee Ben Rhodes in response to a memo from Barr saying he needed to approve a future investigation of 2020 presidential candidates.

Rhodes tweeted an article about the three-page memo Barr had sent to federal agents and lawyers, and insisted that senior Justice Department officials be involved in the beginning of a candidate investigation.

Attorney General William Barr attends the “Interview with Cardinal Dolan” of the Catholic Channel on January 28, 2020 in New York City. He said that no election candidate investigation could take place without his consent.

Noam Galai / Getty Images

Rhodes wrote, “Barr is really scary,” adding, “Now consider 4 years of DOJ to be an extension of the Trump-Barr worldview of an almighty leader.”

In response to the tweet, Dean, who is also a CNN employee, addressed Rhodes directly with the message: “Ben, I think four more years from Trump / Barr will give us a dictator – and I’m not exaggerating!”

Newsweek has contacted the Department of Justice to get a response to the Attorney General’s criticism.

Barr’s first New York Times report appeared on the same day Trump was acquitted from the Senate in his impeachment process for allegations that he had tried to influence Ukraine to find his political rival Joe Biden in return for military aid.

Barr said that the Department of Justice should continue to respond to any credible threat to a campaign, but that it “must use empathy and care to ensure that the Ministry’s actions do not unnecessarily disadvantage or disadvantage candidates or political parties.”

The attorney general said he also needed to be notified of investigations into illegal contributions, donations, or expenses from foreigners for a presidential or congressional campaign.

“While the department must respond quickly and decisively when exposed to credible threats to our democratic processes, we also need to be sensitive to maintaining the department’s reputation for fairness, neutrality, and impartiality,” the memo said.

The Times said Barr was the first attorney general to impose these rules, although his predecessors had previously urged the FBI to continue sensitive investigations.

CNN found the memo to be the most influential change made by Donald Trump after the 2016 FBI investigation report of the election campaign.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report said FBI officials had committed “wrongdoing” at a lower level and an arrest warrant against Trump’s campaign officials was criticized.

However, it was concluded that the FBI had reasons to launch the investigation into Trump’s campaign because of concerns about Russian interference.

