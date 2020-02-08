Advertisement

According to the RCMP, four people were arrested in northern BC. for violating an injunction in connection with the objection to a gas pipeline in the territory of the State of Wet’suwet’en.

Mounties reports in a press release that officials read a court order on Friday afternoon and arrested another couple before attempting to take them to the Houston department, on Friday afternoon.

According to police, several people refused to leave a restricted area within seven hours, and one climbed a tree while others secured themselves in a bus and on a tower.

They say officers also noticed that support beams appeared to have been cut on a bridge, making the structure unsafe for traffic and pedestrians.

The press release states that RCMP will conduct criminal investigations into traps that could cause injury or mischief.

According to the police, six people were arrested on Thursday and later released without charge or conditions.

Heir boss Na’moks, who also comes from John Ridsdale, says that one of the two people arrested on the bus on Friday lives there and was taken into custody with another person. He says the detainees were in their own territory and were not blocking any construction work that has not been carried out since December in cold weather.

A map showing the route of the Coastal GasLink project from a December 16, 2019 project update released by Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project and TC Energy.

“We lived there in front of the restricted area,” says Na’moks, adding that the police asked the residents of a cabin to leave the cabin. “You cannot leave your home.”

“If someone had an RCMP checkpoint on the edge of your driveway and you weren’t allowed to come and go from home as you wish, it would be stressful for everyone,” he says. “There is no reason to arrest someone when they are out of the way, an obstacle or an obstacle.”

Enforcement began earlier this week after the provincial government and First Nation’s hereditary chiefs failed to reach talks to de-escalate the dispute.

Jen Wickham, a spokeswoman for Gidimt’en, one of five Wet’suwet’en clans, says she has joined others and waited for the arrival of two people who were arrested on Friday about 40 kilometers away.

David Pfeiffer, President of Coastal GasLink, said the company has support from all 20 elected indigenous governments along the pipeline path and will advance its blueprint.

Amnesty International said in a statement that it was deeply concerned about reports that RCMP officials threatened to arrest journalists for taking photos and documenting police activities on the territory.

“These journalists had every right to be there and to document the events in the Wet’suweten area without imminent arrest. In times of increasing tensions, concerns about human rights violations and the use of police violence, the media are vital, ”said Alex Neve, Secretary General of Amnesty International Canada.

RCMP did not return interview requests on Friday.

